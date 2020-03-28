शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Covid 19: Tamil Nadu Police in Chennai creating awareness wear a helmet designed to look like Coronavirus

तमिलनाडु पुलिस का जागरूक करने का नया तरीका, कोरोना की तरह दिखने वाले हेलमेट का कर रहे इस्तेमाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sat, 28 Mar 2020 05:47 PM IST
coronavirus
coronavirus - फोटो : ANI
तमिलनाडु में लोगों को जागरुक करने के लिए पुलिस ने नया तरीका निकाला है। कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के दौरान चेन्नई में पुलिस लोगों के बीच जागरुकता पैदा करने और घर में रहने के महत्तव को समझाने के लिए कोरोना वायरस की तरह दिखने वाले हेलमेट का इस्तेमाल कर रही है।
इस हेलमेट को एक स्थानीय कलाकार गौथम द्वारा डिजाइन किया गया है। इंस्पेक्टर राजेश बाबू ने कहा कि, हम जनता से बात कर रहे हैं। लेकिन उनके बीच जागरुकता बहुत कम है। इसलिए हमने कुछ अलग करने के बारे में सोचा। हमने एक ऐसा हेलमेट डिजाइन किया, जो कोरोना वायरस जैसा दिखता है। हमने कुछ ऐसा करने की सोची, जो लोगों को डराए और वे घर पर रहें।
