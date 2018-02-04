अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Courts can rely on e-evidence without certificates: Supreme Court

अदालतों को सार्टिफिकेट की जरूरत नहीं, ई रिकॉर्ड पर कर सकते हैं भरोसा: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 12:02 AM IST
Courts can rely on e-evidence without certificates: Supreme Court
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
डिजिटलीकरण के दौर में न्यायिक कार्यवाहियों में कम्प्यूटरीकृत रिकॉर्ड पर बढ़ते भरोसे के बीच, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने व्यवस्था दी है कि न्याय के हित में इलेक्ट्रानिक साक्ष्यों को स्वीकार्य बनाने के लिए सर्टिफिकेट होना अनिवार्य नहीं है। शीर्ष अदालत ने भारतीय साक्ष्य अधिनियम की धारा 65बी को स्पष्ट किया। यह धारा अदालती कार्यवाहियों में इलेक्ट्रानिक साक्ष्यों की स्वीकार्यता से संबंधित है। शीर्ष अदालत के इस आदेश का आपराधिक मामलों पर असर पड़ेगा जहां काल डिटेल रिकॉर्ड, सीसीटीवी फुटेज, मोबाइल वीडियो रिकार्डिंग और सीडी को बड़ी संख्या में साक्ष्य के रूप में स्वीकारा जा रहा है। 

RELATED

जस्टिस एके गोयल और जस्टिस यूयू ललित की पीठ ने साक्ष्य अधिनियम की धारा 65 बी (4) की व्याख्या करते हुए कहा कि इस प्रावधान को केवल तब लागू किया जाना चाहिए जब इलेक्ट्रानिक साक्ष्य ऐसे व्यक्ति की ओर से प्रस्तुत किया जाए जो खुद प्रमाणपत्र पेश करने की स्थिति में हो। कानून की धारा 65 बी कहती है कि इलेक्ट्रानिक रिकार्ड को किसी अदालती कार्यवाही में साक्ष्य के रूप में स्वीकार्य योग्य बनाने के लिए किसी जिम्मेदार पद वाले व्यक्ति द्वारा प्रमाणित करने की जरूरत है। शीर्ष अदालत ने देश में अपराध स्थल की वीडियो रिकार्डिंग के मुद्दे पर गौर करते हुए इस सवाल पर विचार किया कि इलेक्ट्रानिक साक्ष्य को न्यायिक कार्यवाही में भरोसे के लिए स्वीकार किया जा सकता है या नहीं।
supreme court digitization computerized

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika Release date postponed
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद अब बढ़ी 'झांसी की रानी' की मुश्किलें, रिलीज पर गहराया संकट, जानिए क्यों

4 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar walked on his hand for padman promotion
Bollywood

पैडमैन को सुपरहिट कराने के लिए अक्षय ने अपनाया अनोखा तरीका, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

4 फरवरी 2018

nanda to anushka sharma 5 actresses play ghost role in film
Bollywood

नंदा से लेकर अनुष्का तक, ये 5 एक्ट्रेसेस मरने के बाद भी फिल्म में निभाया लीड रोड

4 फरवरी 2018

sushmita sen walks to lakme fashion week 2018
Bollywood

42 की उम्र में सुष्मिता ने पहली बार पहनीं वेडिंग ड्रेस, तस्वीरें देख कहेंगे दुल्हन हो तो ऐसी

4 फरवरी 2018

rajkummar rao and anil kapoor hanging out in a chemist shop padman challenge
Bollywood

अनिल कपूर बेचने लगे सैनिटरी पैड, माधुरी दीक्षित और प्रियंका चोपड़ा को दिया ये चैलेंज

4 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan reached in Ram Kapoor show comedy high school replace Rani Mukherjee
Bollywood

सलमान ने फिर निभाई रानी मुखर्जी के साथ दोस्ती, बीमार होते हुए भी किया कुछ ऐसा काम

4 फरवरी 2018

romance stories 5 cricketers with bollywood actress
Bollywood

बुमराह ही नहीं इन 5 क्रिकेटर्स ने भी चुराया एक्ट्रेसेस का दिल, ऐसा है बॉलीवुड और खेल का कनेक्शन

4 फरवरी 2018

women protest against Ram gopal Varma's film God Sex and Truth in Andhra Pradesh
Bollywood

रामगोपाल वर्मा की फिल्म 'गॉड, सेक्स एंड ट्रूथ' को लेकर कहां मचा है बवाल और क्यों?

4 फरवरी 2018

know about how to cook lentils of Green peas
Healthy Food

रेसिपी: सेहत के साथ रखें स्वाद का भी ख्याल, ऐसे बनाएं हरी मटर की दाल

4 फरवरी 2018

avoid these harmful mistakes while eating the food
Healthy Food

खाना खाते समय भूलकर भी ना करें ये गलतियां, वर्ना बाद में पछताना पड़ेगा

4 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Four percent reservation for government jobs in handicaps
India News

दिव्यांगों को सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने दिया बड़ा तोहफा

केंद्रीय उच्च शिक्षा संस्थान और सरकारी नौकरी में आरक्षण जैसी सुविधा अब यूपी के दिव्यांगों को भी मिलेगी। इसका एलान रविवार को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने किया।

4 फरवरी 2018

Rahul gandhi is the only option for PM Narendra Modi says congress
India News

कांग्रेस ने बताया, देश की राजनीति में कौन है पीएम मोदी का विकल्प

4 फरवरी 2018

Pm modi addresses Parivartana Yatra rally ahead of karnataka election and criticise congress 
India News

पीएम मोदी का बड़ा ऐलान- कर्नाटक में येदियुरप्पा होंगे बीजेपी के सीएम उम्मीदवार

4 फरवरी 2018

station master of matunga mamta kulkarni put station on track
India News

माटुंगा रेलवे स्टेशन को पटरी पर ला रही हैं ममता कुलकर्णी

4 फरवरी 2018

Ghulam Nabi Azad told party workers that Lok Sabha polls likely to be this November
India News

गुलाम नबी आजाद की कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील, नवंबर में लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए रहें तैयार

4 फरवरी 2018

The central government has expressed its hope to get Rs 4,000 crore from SEBI
India News

सरकार को सेबी से 4,000 करोड़ मिलने की उम्मीद, RBI से भी 13,000 करोड़ मांग चुका है केंद्र 

4 फरवरी 2018

If Ram Temple is not built in India where else will that be Pakistan Says Giriraj Singh 
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री बोले- अगर राम मंदिर भारत में नहीं बनेगा तो क्या पाकिस्तान में बनेगा?

4 फरवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: Team India also needs a mentor like former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: टीम इंडिया को भी राहुल द्रविड़ जैसे मेंटर की जरूरत 

4 फरवरी 2018

Bofors scam: CBI seeks fresh probe, 13 years later agency reaches court again
India News

बोफोर्स घोटाला: CBI ने नए सिरे से जांच की मांगी अनुमति, 13 साल बाद फिर कोर्ट पहुंची एजेंसी

4 फरवरी 2018

Tripura election: Rajnath singh wants CBI probe in journalist sudip datta bhowmik case
India News

त्रिपुरा में भाजपा की सरकार बनवाइए, पत्रकार भौमिक की मौत की करवाएंगे CBI जांच: राजनाथ

4 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

साल 2017 में सात हजार ‘धनकुबेरों’ ने भारत की नागरिकता छोड़ दी

बीते साल 2017 का एक अजीब आंकड़ा सामने आया है। साल 2017 में सात हजार सुपर-रिच भारतीयों ने देश की नागरिकता छोड़ खुद को दूसरे देश में बसा लिया। हैरान करनेवाली जानकारी ये कि साल 2016 के मुकाबले ये आंकड़ा साल 2017 में 16 फीसदी ज्यादा रहा।

4 फरवरी 2018

PASHU SANJEEVANI SCHEME LIKE AADHAR FOR 40 MILLION CATTLES 1:40

इंसानों के बाद अब गऊ माता का भी बनेगा ‘आधार’

4 फरवरी 2018

Watch: Students sell pakodas ahead of PM’s Bengaluru visit 3:08

VIDEO: यहां छात्रों ने स्कॉलर गाउन पहन बेचे पकौड़े

4 फरवरी 2018

NUMBER OF ENCOUNTERS IN YOGI GOVERNMENT IN 10 MONTHS 2:04

देखिए योगी सरकार के 10 महीनों में एनकाउंटर के आंकड़े

4 फरवरी 2018

KAIRANA MP HUKUM SINGH PASSES AWAY IN JP HOSPITAL NOIDA, WAS SUFFERING FROM BREATHING PROBLEMS 1:00

कैराना सांसद हुकुम सिंह का निधन, देखिए किस वजह से हुई मौत

4 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Maldives: President refuses to obey SC's order on release of prisoners, High alert to army
Rest of World

Maldives: धमकियों से लग रहा है राष्ट्रपति को डर, कोर्ट में सोएंगे अब्दुल्ला, बाहर सेना देगी पहरा

5 फरवरी 2018

president abdulla yameen said no to implement the order of supreme court releasing Mohamed Nasheed
Rest of World

मालदीव: राजनीतिक संकट बरकरार, राष्ट्रपति यामीन का नशीद को बरी करने से इंकार

4 फरवरी 2018

on implementing the order of supreme court Maharashtra government can sack 11,700 people
Maharashtra

सरकारी SC/ST कर्मचारियों को निकालेगी महाराष्ट्र सरकार, जानें क्या है वजह

4 फरवरी 2018

Government claim in Rajya Sabha, No report from Supreme Court on dispute over four judges
India News

चार जजों के विवाद पर सरकार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से नहीं दी गई कोई रिपोर्ट, राज्यसभा में उठा मामला

3 फरवरी 2018

Supreme Court denies to expand the Scope of inquiry in Justice Loya Case
India News

जज लोया केस में जांच का दायरा बढ़ाने से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इनकार, सिर्फ मौत के पहलुओं पर ही सुनवाई

3 फरवरी 2018

Supreme court hand over petition to constitution bench against Jallikattu
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जल्लीकट्टू के खिलाफ याचिका को संविधान पीठ को सौंपा

3 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.