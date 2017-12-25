बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हाई प्रोफाइल केस के आधार पर किसी को नहीं मान सकते दोषी: कोर्ट
{"_id":"5a3ffbb74f1c1b6e468bc7db","slug":"court-can-not-convince-anyone-on-high-profile-case","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f\u00a0","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 12:40 AM IST
सीबीआई
सीबीआई ने
टूजी स्पेक्ट्रम
आवंटन घोटाला मामले को हाई प्रोफाइल बताया लेकिन यह दलील विशेष सीबीआई अदालत को प्रभावित नहीं कर पाई। अदालत ने पूर्व दूर संचार मंत्री ए. राजा, सांसद कनिमोझी व अन्य आरोपियों को बरी करते हुये कहा किसी केस की प्रकृति के आधार पर बिना साक्ष्य किसी को दोषी नहीं ठहराया जा सकता।
पटियाला हाउस स्थित विशेष सीबीआई जज ओपी सैनी ने 1552 के पन्नों के फैसले में कहा केस के हाई प्रोफाइल होने व मीडिया में मचे शोर का हवाला देकर स्पष्ट व ठोस साक्ष्य पेश करने की जिम्मेदारी से सीबीआई नहीं बच सकती। किसी मामले में बड़ा घोटाला होने की बात केस की अंतिम जिरह में काम नहीं आती, उस समय केवल कानूनी रूप से साक्ष्य की जरूरत होती है।
पढ़ें-
2जी मामला: पूर्व सीबीआई प्रमुख बोले, फैसले से दुविधा में हूं, समझ नहीं आया
कोर्ट ने कहा सीबीआई ने इस मामले को हाई पॉलीटिकल करप्शन का बताया था लेकिन इस मामले में कोई साक्ष्य पेश नहीं किया गया। किसी केस के हाई प्रोफाइल होने को किसी को दोषी ठहराने का आधार नहीं बनाया जा सकता। इसे लोगों को भ्रष्टाचार का दोषी ठहराने के लिये तरकीब के तौर पर इस्तेमाल नहीं किया जा सकता। ऐसे मामलों में प्रत्यक्ष, मौखिक व कागजी दस्तावेज का अभाव हो सकता है लेकिन बिना कानूनी रूप से स्वीकृत साक्ष्य के किसी को दोषी नहीं ठहराया जा सकता।
धीरज बेनीवाल- सीबाई ने टूजी स्पेक्ट्रम आवंटन में 30 हजार करोड़ से ज्यादा का घोटाला होने की बात कही थी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने इस स्पेक्ट्रम आवंटन को दो फरवरी 2012 को रद कर दिया था। अदालत ने सात साल तक चली सुनवाई के बाद 21 दिसंबर 2017 को मामले में सभी आरोपियों को साक्ष्यों के अभाव में बरी कर दिया था।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a3f5a6c4f1c1b8e698c38e6","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-arshi-khan-bold-looks","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0922\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0909\u091f\u092b\u093f\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5a3df25b4f1c1b96368b6279","slug":"this-is-why-child-delivery-date-should-not-be-revealed-to-pregnant-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0921\u093f\u0932\u093f\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5a3dfff24f1c1b3c3d8bf74d","slug":"a-twenty-four-years-embryo-frozen-baby-born-in-america","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a3e26274f1c1ba12d8ba4e7","slug":"vacancy-in-balmer-lawrie-co-ltd-for-the-post-of-assistant-manager","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092e\u0930 \u0932\u0949\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0948\u0928\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0903\u0936\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915 ","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a3e065a4f1c1b0f788b471a","slug":"sonam-kapoor-decide-to-get-marry-with-boyfriend-anand-ahuja-after-anushka-sharma-wedding","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u092c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a3f1c514f1c1b86698c3801","slug":"chennai-counting-of-votes-begins-rknagarbypoll","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"RK \u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- 2 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e\u0921\u0941 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a3e3b964f1c1b6a118b9a7a","slug":"fodder-scam-in-end-truth-will-win-says-rjd-chief-lalu-prasad-yadav","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0918\u094b\u091f\u093e\u0932\u093e: \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u091d\u0941\u0915\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947-\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0928\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0930\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a3dc5d14f1c1bce6d8b5961","slug":"congress-leader-ahmed-patel-says-sorry-to-sonia-gandhi-in-cwc-meeting","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"CWC \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e\u0926 \u092a\u091f\u0947\u0932- \u092e\u0948\u0921\u092e \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a3df73e4f1c1bee6a8b5794","slug":"asaduddin-owaisi-said-no-color-will-stand-in-front-of-our-green","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"AIMIM \u091a\u0940\u092b \u0913\u0935\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932- \u0928\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0939\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a3e53134f1c1bc5668b6b7f","slug":"congress-president-rahul-gandhi-addresses-party-workers-in-ahmedabad-after-gujarat-election","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 135 \u0938\u0940\u091f, \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a3754f84f1c1bce408bdb6b","slug":"gujarat-vidhan-sabha-result-2017-vip-seats-vijay-rupani-jignesh-mevani-alpesh-thakor-nitin-patel","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f VIP \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e, \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!