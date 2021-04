कोरोना: देश में लगातार तीसरे दिन 2.59 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिले, 24 घंटे में 1,761 की गई जान

India reports 2,59,170 new #COVID19 cases, 1,761 deaths and 1,54,761 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,53,21,089

Total recoveries: 1,31,08,582

Death toll: 1,80,530

Active cases: 20,31,977



Total vaccination: 12,71,29,113 pic.twitter.com/3pNdIGZVdy