डरा रहा कोरोना : एक दिन में रिकॉर्ड 68020 नए मामले, 291 मरीजों की मौत

India reports 68,020 new #COVID19 cases, 32,231 discharges, and 291 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.



Total cases: 1,20,39,644

Total recoveries: 1,13,55,993

Active cases: 5,21,808

Death toll: 1,61,843



Total vaccination: 6,05,30,435