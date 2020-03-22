कोरोना वायरस: इटली से वापस लाए गए 263 भारतीय छात्र, आईटीबीपी कैंप में रखे जाएंगे

The special Air India flight carrying 263 Indian students that took off from Rome landed at Delhi airport at 9.15 AM today. All 263 evacuees to be taken to ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility in Delhi, after thermal screening and immigration at the airport. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Nm7jdnrG2D— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
