कोरोना वायरस: इटली से वापस लाए गए 263 भारतीय छात्र, आईटीबीपी कैंप में रखे जाएंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 22 Mar 2020 11:15 AM IST
इटली से भारत लाए गए 263 छात्र
इटली से भारत लाए गए 263 छात्र - फोटो : ANI
कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रभाव के बीच भारत सरकार विदेशों में फंसे अपने नागरिकों को वापल लाने की लगातार कोशिश कर रही है। इसी कड़ी में रविवार को एयर इंडिया के स्पेशल विमान से 263 भारतीय छात्रों को इटली के रोम से दिल्ली लाया गया है।
एयर इंडिया का विमान भारतीयों छात्रों को लेकर रविवार को सुबह 9.15 बजे दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर उतरा। इन सभी छात्रों को यहां से दिल्ली स्थित आईटीबीपी के छावला कैंप में क्वारंटीन सुविधा में रखा जाएगा। इससे पहले इन सभी छात्रों की दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई। थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद सभी छात्रों को छावला कैंप ले जाया गया।


 
