Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Phone in view of Covid 19

कोरोना: पीएम मोदी ने जापानी प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे और नेपाल के पीएम से फोन पर की बातचीत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 10 Apr 2020 01:18 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, जापान के प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, जापान के प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कोरोना वायरस को लेकर जापान के प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे से फोन पर बातचीत की। पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि मेरे मित्र जापानी पीएम के साथ अच्छी चर्चा हुई। उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड-19 पर शिंजो आबे ने कहा, भारत-जापान विशेष सामरिक और वैश्विक भागीदारी कोरोना महमारी पर दुनिया, हमारे लोग और इंडो-पैसिफिक क्षेत्र के लिए नई तकनीक और समाधान विकसित करने में मदद कर सकती है। 
नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री से भी की बातचीत
शिंजो आबे के अलावा पीएम मोदी ने नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री केपी शर्मा से भी फोन पर बातचीत की। पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया कि हमने कोविड-19 के कारण मौजूदा स्थिति पर चर्चा की। मैं इस चुनौती से लड़ने के लिए नेपाल के लोगों के दृढ़ संकल्प की सराहना करता हूं। हम कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ अपनी आम लड़ाई में नेपाल के साथ एकजुटता से खड़े हैं।



 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

