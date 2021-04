कहर: कोरोना ने तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड, 24 घंटे में 2.34 लाख नए मरीज, 1341 लोगों की गई जान, सक्रिय मामले 16 लाख के पार

India reports 2,34,692 new #COVID19 cases, 1,23,354 discharges and 1,341 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,45,26,609

Total recoveries: 1,26,71,220

Active cases: 16,79,740

Death toll: 1,75,649



Total vaccination: 11,99,37,641 pic.twitter.com/9fO6vzFdKK