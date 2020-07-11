शहर चुनें
coronavirus news in hindi : DCGI approves Itolizumab injection for restricted emergency use on COVID-19 patients

कोरोना: ड्रग कंट्रोलर जनरल ऑफ इंडिया ने 'इटोलिजुमाब' से इलाज की अनुमति दी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 11 Jul 2020 03:38 AM IST
(फाइल फोटो)
(फाइल फोटो)

ख़बर सुनें
ड्रग कंट्रोलर जनरल ऑफ इंडिया (डीसीजीआई) ने कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों के उपचार के लिए इटोलिजुमाब इंजेक्शन को इस्तेमाल करने के लिए मंजूरी दे दी है। हालांकि यह अनुमति सीमित दायरे में एक्यूट रेस्पिरेटरी डिस्ट्रेस सिंड्रोम (एआरडीएस) से पीड़ित कोविड-19 रोगियों के आपात स्थिति में इलाज के लिए दी गई है।
coronavirus itolizumab injection

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

