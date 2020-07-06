शहर चुनें
Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 July 6 Unlock 2 Day six, Coronavirus in bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world

Live

Coronavirus Updates: तेलंगाना में कोरोना के 1,590 नए मामले, सात की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 06 Jul 2020 01:11 AM IST
coronavirus in india - फोटो : पीटीआई

खास बातें

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, 24 घंटे के दौरान 24,850 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 613 लोगों की मौत हुई है। अब तक 19,268 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। भारत में कोरोना वायरस के मामले रविवार को रूस से भी ज्यादा हो गए और वह तीसरे नंबर पर पहुंच गया। 
यहां पढ़ें भारत में कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स... 
लाइव अपडेट

01:10 AM, 06-Jul-2020

कुवैत में फंसे भारतीयों को लेकर गोएयर विमान भारत पहुंचा

कुवैत में फंसे भारतीयों को लेकर गोएयर विमान रविवार को चंडीगढ़ अंतर्राष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर लैंड किया। यह उड़ान 177 यात्रियों को लेकर आई और लगभग 19 घंटे 30 मिनट में चंडीगढ़ पहुंची: चंडीगढ़ इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट्स लिमिटेड
12:59 AM, 06-Jul-2020

असम में रविवार को कोरोना के 735 नए मामले सामने आए

असम में रविवार को कोरोना के 735 नए मामले सामने आने से राज्य में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 11736 हो गई, जिनमें से 7433 डिस्चार्ज के मामले, 4286 सक्रिय और 14 मौतें शामिल हैं: असम के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा
12:53 AM, 06-Jul-2020

कर्नाटक के मंगलूरू के अस्पताल से कोरोना का मरीज फरार

कर्नाटक के मंगलूरू के एक अस्पताल से एक कोरोना का मरीज रविवार को फरार हो गया:- मंगलूरू पुलिस आयुक्त विकास कुमार
12:46 AM, 06-Jul-2020
झारखंड में रविवार को 53 नए मामले सामने आए और 5 लोग स्वस्थ हो गए। नए आंकड़े के मुताबिक राज्य में अब कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 2807 हो गई है जिनमें से मात्र 743 सक्रिय मामले हैं जबकि 2045 मरीज अब तक ठीक हो चुके हैं। वहीं मरने वालों की संख्या 19 हैः- झारखंड स्वास्थ्य विभाग 
12:35 AM, 06-Jul-2020

हरियाणा में रविवार को कोरोना के 457 नए मामले आए सामने

हरियाणा में रविवार को कोरोना के 457 नए मामले सामने आने से राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 17005 हो गई वहीं मृतकों की कुल संख्या संख्या 265 है- राज्य स्वास्थ्य विभाग

 
12:21 AM, 06-Jul-2020

जिम के संचालन के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम ने पीएम मोदी को लिखा पत्र 

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने मानक परिचालन प्रक्रियाओं (एसओपी) के अनुपालन की शर्त के साथ जिम के संचालन की अनुमति के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को एक पत्र लिखा है।
11:46 PM, 05-Jul-2020

तेलंगाना में रविवार को कोरोना के 1590 नए मामले सामने आए और 7 लोगों की मौत हो गई। नए आंकड़े के मुताबिक अब राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 23, 902 है वहीं मृतकों की कुल संख्या 295 हो गई है।

यहां पढ़ें 05 जुलाई (रविवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
coronavirus corona in india covid 19 in india corona pandemic in india unlock 2.0 unlock 1.0
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: सावन का पहला हफ्ता इन राशियों के लिए रहेगा शानदार

6 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: थाने से फोन आने के बाद विकास के सिर पर सवार हुआ खून, बोला आने दो, एक-एक को कफन में भेजूंगा

6 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे और अनुपम देबु
Lucknow

विकास दुबे को संरक्षण देने के आरोप में अनुपम दुबे गिरफ्तार, भारी संख्या में मिले लाइसेंसी हथियार

5 जुलाई 2020

मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा गया विकास दुबे का खास गुर्गा दया शंकर अग्निहोत्री
Kanpur

विकास के गुर्गे ने खोली चौबेपुर पुलिस की करतूत, बोला- थाने से आया फोन तो बुलाए गए थे 40-50 बदमाश

5 जुलाई 2020

Bjp Leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy Samdhi Samdhan Car Fell into ditch in Mussoorie Both killed
Dehradun

मसूरी: भाजपा नेता राजीव प्रताप रूड़ी के समधी-समधन की कार खाई में गिरी, दोनों की मौत

5 जुलाई 2020

विकास और पिता राम कुमार दुबे
Kanpur

विकास दुबे ने अपने शिक्षक को भी न बख्शा, दी थी दर्दनाक मौत, जहां पढ़ा उसी स्कूल की जमीन कब्जाई

5 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे पर 71 केस, फिर भी पुलिस की नजर में अपराधी नहीं

5 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: खौफ का दूसरा नाम विकास दुबे, ग्रामीण बोले जो पुलिस को मार सकता है वो...

5 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में पूरा चौबेपुर थाना शक के घेरे में
Kanpur

क्या विकास दुबे का मुखबिर था पूरा चौबेपुर थाना, सभी की भूमिका संदिग्ध, आईजी बोले दर्ज होगा हत्या का केस

5 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे ने दीवारों में चुनवा रखे थे हथियार, घर में बना रखा था कंट्रोल रूम

5 जुलाई 2020

निर्मला सीतारमण को लेकर टीएमसी सांसद के बिगड़े बोल, भाजपा बोली- राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग करे कार्रवाई

निर्मला सीतारमण को लेकर टीएमसी सांसद कल्याण बनर्जी ने अमर्यादित टिप्पणी की। जिसपर भाजपा ने उन्हें आड़े हाथों लिया है। भाजपा ने मामले को लेकर राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग जाने की बात कही।

5 जुलाई 2020

बुलेटिन 4:03

किम कार्दशियन के पति कान्ये वेस्ट लड़ेंगे अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति का चुनाव समेत देश दुनिया की बड़ी खबरें

5 जुलाई 2020

ऑडियो बुलेटिन 2:09

5 जुलाई ऑडियो बुलेटिन: मिनटों में सुनें अबतक की हर खबर का अपडेट

5 जुलाई 2020

कोरोना अपडेट 1:44

5 जुलाई कोरोना वायरस अपडेट : जानिए चंद मिनटों में कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ी हर खबर

5 जुलाई 2020

एमपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट 1:57

MP Board 10th Result 2020: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं में हो गए फेल तो जानिए क्या है विकल्प

4 जुलाई 2020

Most Read

ज्योति पासवान की हत्या का दावा करती वायरल तस्वीरों का सच
India News

पड़ताल: ज्योति पासवान के दुष्कर्म और हत्या की वायरल तस्वीरों का क्या है सच?

देश-विदेश में ज्योति पासवान की खूब चर्चा हुई थी, यहां तक कि ज्योति पासवान पर फिल्म बनाने के भी कई ऑफर आए थे लेकिन कल से सोशल मीडिया पर ज्योति पासवान के बलात्कार और हत्या का दावा करने वाली तस्वीरें वायरल हो रही हैं। 

5 जुलाई 2020

लद्दाख की गलवां घाटी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गलवां घाटी में नई 'दीवार', चीनी सेना को पीछे खींचने पड़ सकते हैं कदम

5 जुलाई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महिला सब-इंस्पेक्टर ने दुष्कर्म के आरोपी से ली 35 लाख रुपये की रिश्वत, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

5 जुलाई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

गुजरात और मिजोरम में दो बार महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके

5 जुलाई 2020

केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनाराई विजयन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केरल में एक साल तक लागू रहेंगे कोरोना से बचाव के दिशानिर्देश, ऐसा करने वाला पहला राज्य

5 जुलाई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

केरल : एयर कार्गो से पहुंचे सामान में मिला 30 किलो से अधिक सोना, एक हिरासत में

5 जुलाई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

प्रतिबंधित संगठन 'सिख फॉर जस्टिस' की 40 वेबसाइट पर सरकार ने लगाई रोक

5 जुलाई 2020

