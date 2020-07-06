Coronavirus Updates: तेलंगाना में कोरोना के 1,590 नए मामले, सात की मौत

12:46 AM, 06-Jul-2020

झारखंड में रविवार को 53 नए मामले सामने आए और 5 लोग स्वस्थ हो गए। नए आंकड़े के मुताबिक राज्य में अब कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 2807 हो गई है जिनमें से मात्र 743 सक्रिय मामले हैं जबकि 2045 मरीज अब तक ठीक हो चुके हैं। वहीं मरने वालों की संख्या 19 हैः- झारखंड स्वास्थ्य विभाग

53 new COVID-19 cases and 5 recoveries reported in Jharkhand today. The total number of cases now stands at 2807, of which 743 are active cases. 2045 patients have recovered so far. The death toll is at 19: Jharkhand Health Department pic.twitter.com/ofkAFYWJw5