Coronavirus Updates: तेलंगाना में कोरोना के 1,590 नए मामले, सात की मौत

LiveCoronavirus Updates: तेलंगाना में कोरोना के 1,590 नए मामले, सात की मौत
A GoAir evacuation flight carrying Indians from Kuwait landed at Chandigarh International Airport on July 5. The flight brought 177 passengers and arrived at Chandigarh at around 1930 hours: Chandigarh International Airports Limited pic.twitter.com/JnZg5Y0shl— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020
735 new #COVID19 positive cases have been detected today, out of which 552 from Guwahati city. Total number of cases rise to 11736 including 7433 discharged cases, 4286 active cases and 14 deaths: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/rnFa7CXKMZ— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020
A COVID-19 patient escaped from a hospital in Mangaluru, Karnataka today: Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020
53 new COVID-19 cases and 5 recoveries reported in Jharkhand today. The total number of cases now stands at 2807, of which 743 are active cases. 2045 patients have recovered so far. The death toll is at 19: Jharkhand Health Department pic.twitter.com/ofkAFYWJw5— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020
457 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 17005 and death toll to 265: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/cZqD78HZw3— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant permission for opening and operating gyms, with the condition of compliance to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020
Telangana recorded 1,590 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 23,902 including 12,703 recoveries and 295 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/LkenL2EKXD— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020
5 जुलाई 2020