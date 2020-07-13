Coronavirus Updates: हरियाणा बोर्ड के छात्रों के 11वीं कक्षा में प्रवेश के लिए दिशा-निर्देश जारी

LiveCoronavirus Updates: हरियाणा बोर्ड के छात्रों के 11वीं कक्षा में प्रवेश के लिए दिशा-निर्देश जारी
92 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore today, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 5,352. Death toll in the district stands at 269: Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore district pic.twitter.com/qqknvxB4Sx— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020
Students who've passed class X from Board of School Education Haryana&want to enrol in class XI in govt schools of State can send their class X result&necessary documents to principal of concerned school through WhatsApp.Also, they're not required to submit their fee: Haryana CMO— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020
बीएसएफ महानिदेशक का अतिरिक्त कार्यभार संभाल रहे आईटीबीपी के डीजी एसएस देसवाल ने अब भारी तोंद वाले कर्मियों के लिए नया आदेश जारी किया है।
12 जुलाई 2020