Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 July 13 Unlock 2 Day thirteen, Coronavirus in assam, bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world

Live

Coronavirus Updates: हरियाणा बोर्ड के छात्रों के 11वीं कक्षा में प्रवेश के लिए दिशा-निर्देश जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 13 Jul 2020 01:13 AM IST
Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 July 13 Unlock 2 Day thirteen, Coronavirus in assam, bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world
corona in india - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

  • पुणे में पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 1088 नए मामले सामने आए और 39 लोगों की मौत हो गई। यहां कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 38,502 हो गई है।
  • महाराष्ट्र में आज कोरोना के 7827 नए मामले रिपोर्ट हुए और 173 लोगों की जान चली गई। राज्य में कुल संख्या बढ़कर 2,54,427 हो गई है।
  • कर्नाटक में बीते 24 घंटे में 2627 नए मामले सामने आए और 71 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इसके बाद राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 38,843 हो गई है।
  • तमिलनाडु में आज 4244 नए मामले सामने आए और 68 लोगों की मौत हो गई। राज्य में कुल मामलों की संख्या 1,38,470 हो गई है।
लाइव अपडेट

01:09 AM, 13-Jul-2020

इंदौर में कोरोना के 92 नए मामले

मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में आज कोरोना के 92 नए मामले सामने आने से राज्य में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 5,352 हो गई। वहीं जिले में अब तक मृतकों की कुल संख्या 269 हैः मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी, इंदौर जिला
12:38 AM, 13-Jul-2020

Coronavirus : हरियाणा बोर्ड के छात्रों के 11वीं कक्षा में प्रवेश के लिए दिशा-निर्देश जारी

जिन छात्रों ने हरियाणा बोर्ड से दसवीं कक्षा उत्तीर्ण की है और वे राज्य के सरकारी स्कूलों में ग्यारहवीं कक्षा में दाखिला लेना चाहते हैं, उन्हें अपनी कक्षा का परिणाम और आवश्यक दस्तावेज व्हाट्सएप के माध्यम से संबंधित स्कूल के प्रधानाध्यापक को भेज सकते हैं। उन्हें कोई शुल्क जमा करने की आवश्यकता नहीं है: हरियाणा के सी.एम.ओ.
 

यहां पढ़ें 12 जुलाई (रविवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
covid 19 in india corona pandemic in india unlock 2.0 unlock 1.0 coronavirus corona in india
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

