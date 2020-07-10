शहर चुनें
Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 July 10 Unlock 2 Day Ten, Coronavirus in assam, bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world

Live

Coronavirus Updates: दिल्ली के सभी औषधालयों और पॉलीक्लिनिक्स में होगा रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 10 Jul 2020 12:42 AM IST
Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 July 10 Unlock 2 Day Ten, Coronavirus in assam, bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

देशभर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 7,67,296 हो गई है। जिनमें से 2,69,789 सक्रिय मामले हैं, 4,76,378 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और अब तक 21,129 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। यहां पढ़ें भारत में कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स... 
लाइव अपडेट

12:24 AM, 10-Jul-2020

दिल्ली के सभी औषधालयों और पॉलीक्लिनिक्स में होगा रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट

दिल्ली के सभी औषधालयों और पॉलीक्लिनिक्स में होगा रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट
दिल्ली में कोविड-19 टेस्ट की रफ्तार को बढ़ाने के लिए अब तत्काल प्रभाव से रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट सुबह 9 बजे से दोपहर 12 बजे तक सभी औषधालयों और पॉलीक्लिनिक्स में अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। -दिल्ली सरकार

यहां पढ़ें 09 जुलाई (गुरुवार) के सभी अपडेट्स

 
coronavirus corona in india covid 19 in india corona pandemic in india unlock 2.0 unlock 1.0
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

एसटीएफ ने विकास दुबे की पत्नी और उसके बेटे को गिरफ्तार किया
Lucknow

विकास की पत्नी, बेटे और नौकर को पुलिस ने दबोचा, ले गई कानपुर

10 जुलाई 2020

लॉकडाउन (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

यूपी में आज रात 10 बजे से लॉकडाउन, 13 जुलाई सुबह पांच बजे तक रहेगा प्रतिबंध

10 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter news
Kanpur

8 पुलिस वालों का हत्यारा विकास दुबे गिरफ्तार, आत्मसमर्पण किया या पकड़ा गया...5 बड़े सवाल

9 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter news
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में शहीद सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्रा के परिजनों का आरोप, बोले विकास दुबे को क्याें बचाया जा रहा है

9 जुलाई 2020

सुपुर्द-ए-खाक हुए कॉमेडियन जगदीप
Bollywood

सुपुर्द-ए-खाक हुए जगदीप, नम आंखों से परिवार समेत इन सितारों ने दी अंतिम विदाई

9 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

दावा: लखनऊ से जिस गाड़ी पर मध्यप्रदेश पहुंचा दुर्दांत विकास दुबे उसकी नंबर प्लेट पर लिखा है 'हाई कोर्ट'

9 जुलाई 2020

Covaxin Latest Updates
Health & Fitness

Covaxin Update: कोरोना की देसी वैक्सीन के ह्यूमन ट्रायल को लेकर क्या है अपडेट जानकारी?

9 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

170 कैमरों के बीच खुलेआम घूमता रहा विकास दुबे, फोटो भी खिंचवाई, लेकिन किसी को नहीं हुआ शक

9 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में आठ पुलिसकर्मी शहीद
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, विकास की रोटी-बोटी पर पल रहे थे ये पुलिसकर्मी, आठ साथियों की शहादत पर हुए थे खुश

9 जुलाई 2020

Vikas Dubey Kanpur Gangster Latest News: Two lawyers arrested in connection with vikas dubey.
Lucknow

विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी के बाद हिरासत में लिए गए दो वकील, निजी गाड़ी से उज्जैन गए थे, पूछताछ जारी

9 जुलाई 2020

