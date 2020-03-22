शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   coronavirus : Live Update Corona warriors Mass Salute By People Of India

Live

दिल्ली से महाराष्ट्र तक कोरोना के योद्धाओं को सलाम, लोगों ने जामा मस्जिद के बाहर लहराया तिरंगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 22 Mar 2020 05:19 PM IST
coronavirus : Live Update Corona warriors Mass Salute By People Of India
थाली बजाते बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाइव अपडेट

05:35 PM, 22-Mar-2020
उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने अपने परिवार के साथ कोरोना के योद्धाओं को सलाम किया।



 
05:34 PM, 22-Mar-2020
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने भी कोरोना के योद्धाओं को सलाम किया।



 
05:28 PM, 22-Mar-2020
केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने अपने आवास पर घंटी बजाकर कोरोना के योद्धाओं को सलाम किया। इस दौरान उनके साथ परिवार के अन्य सदस्य भी मौजूद रहे।



 
05:25 PM, 22-Mar-2020
महाराष्ट्र में एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद ने भी अपनी बेटी और सांसद सुप्रिया सुले के साथ कोरोना के योद्धाओं को सलाम किया।



 
05:22 PM, 22-Mar-2020
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री वायएस जगन मोहन रेड्डी ने अमरावती में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अपील का समर्थन करते हुए कोरोना के योद्धाओं को ताली बजाकर सलाम किया।



 
05:10 PM, 22-Mar-2020
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने अपने दिल्ली स्थित आवास पर परिवार के सदस्यों के साथ घंटी और ताली बजाकर कोरोना के योद्धाओं को सलाम किया।



 
05:09 PM, 22-Mar-2020
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने अपने दिल्ली स्थित आवास पर परिवार के सदस्यों के साथ घंटी, ताली और शंख बजाकर कोरोना के योद्धाओं को सलाम किया।



 
05:06 PM, 22-Mar-2020
महाराष्ट्र के मुंबई में भी लोगों ने अपने घरों की बालकनी में खड़े होकर कोरोना के योद्धाओं को सलाम किया।


 
05:04 PM, 22-Mar-2020
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने गोरखपुर में घंटी बजाकर कोरोना के योद्धाओं को सलाम किया।



 
05:00 PM, 22-Mar-2020
पंजाब के अमृतसर में लोगों ने अपने घरों की बालकनी में आकर कोरोना के योद्धाओं को सलाम किया। उन्होंने ताली, थाली और घंटी बजाकर सलामी दी।
 
04:58 PM, 22-Mar-2020
दिल्ली में जामा मस्जिद के बाहर लोगों ने हाथों में तिरंगा झंडा थामकर कोरोना के योद्धाओं को सलाम किया।
 
04:56 PM, 22-Mar-2020
उत्तर प्रदेश के नोएडा में भी लोगों ने कुछ इस तरह से कोरोना के योद्धाओं को सलाम किया।
 
04:51 PM, 22-Mar-2020
उत्तराखंड के देहरादून में लोगों ने कुछ इस तरह से कोरोना के योद्धाओं को सलाम किया।
 
04:45 PM, 22-Mar-2020

दिल्ली से महाराष्ट्र तक कोरोना के योद्धाओं को सलाम, लोगों ने जामा मस्जिद के बाहर लहराया तिरंगा

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अपील के अनुसार आज रविवार 22 मार्च को देश में जनता कर्फ्यू को लोग पालन कर रहे हैं। इस बीच ठीक 5 बजे देशवासी कोरोना वायरस से लड़ाई में जुटे योद्धाओं को सलाम करने के लिए ताली-थाली, घंटी आदि बजाना शुरू कर दिया है।
coronavirus
