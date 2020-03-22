दिल्ली से महाराष्ट्र तक कोरोना के योद्धाओं को सलाम, लोगों ने जामा मस्जिद के बाहर लहराया तिरंगा

Liveदिल्ली से महाराष्ट्र तक कोरोना के योद्धाओं को सलाम, लोगों ने जामा मस्जिद के बाहर लहराया तिरंगा
Uttarakhand: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and his family clang utensils to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/g9nV04vMJm— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
#WATCH Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar rings a bell to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/PMGHotLT1u— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
#WATCH Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan rings a bell at his residence to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/Z9CCKGh5nN— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
#WATCH Maharashtra: NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter and MP Supriya Sule, along with others, participate in the exercise called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/9KtPLWdNCM— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participates in the exercise called by PM Modi to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/AJLZnLOexg— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
#WATCH Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath participates in the exercise called by PM Modi to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/hEokJqwDrV— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
#WATCH Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda rings a bell at his residence to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/0tTC5091oF— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
#WATCH: People come out on their balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/dIzBYF5ELq— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
#WATCH Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clangs bell in Gorakhpur to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/6mnK29Xzqy— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2020
#WATCH Punjab: People come out on their balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. Visuals from Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/PUJgDlCBId— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
#WATCH Delhi: People wave the tricolour outside Jama Masjid to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/byHlaBgFbR— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
#WATCH: People come out on their terraces and balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. Visuals from Noida. pic.twitter.com/QkFPCEKv6I— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2020
#WATCH Uttarakhand: People come out on their terraces and balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid. #CoronavirusPandemic. Visuals from Dehradun pic.twitter.com/5Jn0rYGD9R— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
2 मार्च 2020