शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus in Maharashtra: mumbai reports 2109 new cases and 48 deaths in 24 hours

मुंबई में कोरोना से 48 की मौत, कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 28,904 के पार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 04 Oct 2020 11:55 PM IST
विज्ञापन
कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो)
कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
भारत के बड़े शहरों में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती ही जा रही है। मुंबई में रविवार को 2,109 नए कोविड-19 मामले और 48 मौतें दर्ज की गईं, जिससे सक्रिय मामलों की संख्या 28,904 और मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 9,105 हो गई है। 
विज्ञापन

 

राज्य स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार महाराष्ट्र में अब तक कुल 14,30,861लोग कोरोना संक्रमित हो चुके हैं जिसमें से 11,34,555 लोग स्वस्थ हुए हैं। राज्य में अब तक 37,758 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है जबकि ढाई लाख से अधिक मरीज सक्रिय हैं।
myteam11 पर टीम बनाएं और घर बैठे लाखों कमाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national coronavirus in maharashtra maharashtra news coronavirus in mumbai mumbai news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब बनाम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स लाइव आईपीएल स्कोर:
Cricket News

CSK ने सात साल बाद KXIP को 10 विकेट से रौंदा, IPL 2020 में पहली बार किसी टीम ने दुबई में लक्ष्य साधा

4 अक्टूबर 2020

भारत में कोरोना वैक्सीन
Health & Fitness

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने बताया- भारत में कब होगा टीकाकरण और सबसे पहले किसे मिलेगी वैक्सीन?

4 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
dainik rashifal
Predictions

Horoscope Today 05 October 2020: शुभ योग बनने से धनु, मकर और मीन राशि वालों को हो सकता है फायदा

4 अक्टूबर 2020

Kheti Bachao Yatra: Navjot Singh Sidhu addressed Rally in Moga of Punjab
Chandigarh

राहुल के मंच से सिद्धू ने दागे पंजाब सरकार पर सवाल, रोकने पहुंचे मंत्री तो कहा- अब तक बैठा रखा था

4 अक्टूबर 2020

मुंबई इंडियंस बनाम सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर
Cricket News

IPL 2020: मुंबई इंडियंस ने 34 रन से जीता मैच, SRH को 174 रन पर रोका, अंकतालिका में टॉप

4 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
संसदीय दल की बैठक के बाद विजयी संकेत दिखाते चिराग पासवान
India News

बिहार चुनाव: लोजपा को मंजूर नहीं नीतीश का नेतृत्व, एनडीए से हुई अलग

4 अक्टूबर 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

क्या आपको पता है: लोन की किस्त भरने तक कौन है कार का असली मालिक?

4 अक्टूबर 2020

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

शख्स ने कहा- 'ऑपरेशन नहीं हुआ तो हाथ कट जाएगा', सोनू सूद ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, हर तरफ हो रही तारीफ

4 अक्टूबर 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मुख्यमंत्री योगी को हाथरस में जिसका डर था, वही हो गया

4 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

बाइपोलर डिसऑर्डर: एक ऐसी बीमारी, जो बन सकती है आत्महत्या की वजह, ऐसे लक्षण दिखें तो हो जाएं सचेत

4 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited