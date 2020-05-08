शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 May 8 Day fourty five of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: आगरा में एक पत्रकार की मौत, मुंबई में आज 692 नए मामले, 25 लोगों की गई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 08 May 2020 01:14 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 May 8 Day fourty five of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh
भारत में कोरोना - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

देशभर में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, पिछले 24 घंटे में 3561 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 89 लोगों की मौत हुई है। इसके बाद देशभर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 52,952 हो गई है, जिनमें 35,902 सक्रिय हैं, 15,267 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 1783 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं, आज राजस्थान में 45, आंध्र प्रदेश में  56, कर्नाटक में आठ और ओडिशा में 20 नए मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं। यहां पढ़ें देश में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

01:08 AM, 08-May-2020

आगरा में एक पत्रकार की मौत

एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती एक पत्रकार की कोरोना से मौत हो गई। आगरा के जिला मजिस्ट्रेट प्रभु एन सिंह के मुताबिक मरीज को कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद आइसोलेशन वॉर्ड में रखा गया था और वो बुधवार से वेंटिलेटर पर था।
 
विज्ञापन
12:59 AM, 08-May-2020

दुबई से कोच्चि पहुंचे 182 भारतीय

एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस का विमान दुबई अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे से 182 भारतीयों को लेकर कोच्चि के कोझिकोड अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर पहुंचा।

12:16 AM, 08-May-2020

भारत में कोरोनाः आगरा में एक पत्रकार की मौत, मुंबई में आज 692 नए मामले, 25 लोगों की गई जान

सिंगापुर के लिए एयर इंडिया का पहला विमान दिल्ली से एक यात्री के साथ रवाना हुआ।

शुक्रवार को बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर के लिए दिल्ली से एक 'शर्मिक स्पेशल ट्रेन' चलेगी: उत्तर रेलवे


यहां पढ़ें 07 मई (बृहस्पतिवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india कोरोना वायरस
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

15 years old vehicles scrap
Auto News

अगले 2 वर्षों में बनेंगी 15 लाख करोड़ की सड़कें, वाहन कबाड़ नीति जल्द, गाड़ियां हो जाएंगी 30 फीसदी तक सस्ती

7 मई 2020

सपा संस्थापक मुलायम सिंह यादव
Lucknow

सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव अस्पताल में भर्ती, डिंपल व शिवपाल मौजूद, अखिलेश ने भी लिया हालचाल

7 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
राधे
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: 'राधे' का दाम 250 करोड़ रुपये लगने का ये है असली सच, सलमान के मैनेजर ने बताई हकीकत

7 मई 2020

भगवान परशुराम का फरसा
Bizarre News

यहां आज भी मौजूद है भगवान परशुराम का विशालकाय फरसा, रहस्यमय है वो जगह

7 मई 2020

दिल्ली एम्स के निदेशक डॉ. रणदीप गुलेरिया
Delhi NCR

जून-जुलाई में चरम पर पहुंच सकते हैं कोरोना वायरस के मामले: एम्स निदेशक

7 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
Drive in Cinemas
विशेष

क्या लॉकडाउन के बाद बंद हो जाएंगे सिनेमा हॉल्स और मल्टीप्लेक्स, कार में बैठे-बैठे देखेंगे सिनेमा!

7 मई 2020

पीपीएफ
Personal Finance

निवेश के मंत्र 12: PPF खाते से जुड़ी 7 ऐसी बातें, जो आपके लिए हैं बेहद फायदेमंद

7 मई 2020

भारत की आखिरी सड़क
Bizarre News

इस वीरान गांव में है भारत की आखिरी सड़क, रहस्यों से भरी है ये जगह

7 मई 2020

vulture
Gorakhpur

नेपाल से भटक कर भारत आ गया था ये गिद्ध, यहां ऐसे की गई इसकी खातिरदारी

7 मई 2020

Mira rajput
Bollywood

'ब्वॉयज लॉकर रूम' मामले पर कम नहीं हो रहा सितारों का गुस्सा, अब शाहिद कपूर की पत्नी ने कही ये बात

7 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

Corona Crises: सिविल एविएशन मिनिस्ट्री का नया प्रॉटोकॉल, भारत में फंसे विदेशी अपने वतन ऐसे जा सकते हैं

जहां केंद्र सरकार ने सात मई से विदेशों में फंसे भारतीयों को वापस लाने के लिए बड़े पैमाने पर कुछ विशेष उड़ानों को चलाने का एलान किया तो वहीं भारत में फंसे विदेशियों को जाने की भी सहूलियात देने की कोशिशें हो रही है।

8 मई 2020

डॉ रणदीप गुलेरिया 1:02

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों पर बोले एम्स निदेशक डॉ रणदीप गुलेरिया, जून-जुलाई तक और ज्यादा बढ़ सकते हैं कोरोना केस

7 मई 2020

फाइल इमेज 3:36

यहां है देश की आखिरी सड़क, जिसे माना जाता है 'भुतहा'

7 मई 2020

अनएकेडमी 1:23

अनएकेडमी ने कहा तुरंत बदलें पासवर्ड, हैक हुआ ई-लर्निंग प्लेटफॉर्म के यूजर्स का डाटा

7 मई 2020

फाइल इमेज 3:26

विशाखापट्नम ने दिलाई भोपाल गैस त्रासदी की याद

7 मई 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है
India News

वायरल हो रहा है अंग्रेजी बोलती बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो, लोग बोले- कितने अंक देंगे थरूर

वीडियो में दादी कहती हैं, 'महात्मा गांधी विश्व के एक महान आदमी थे। वे राष्ट्रपिता थे। वह हिंदू और मुसलमान दोनों से ही प्यार करते थे।'

2 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
Martyr Ratan Lal Family
India News

शहीद रतनलाल की पत्नी को मिलेगी सब-इंस्पेक्टर की नौकरी, लेकिन पूनम का सपना है कुछ और!

2 मार्च 2020

AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohd Ismail
India News

ओवैसी की पार्टी के एक और विधायक के बिगड़े बोले, दिया विवादित बयान

2 मार्च 2020

रविवार को कोलकाता में आयोजित भाजपा की रैली
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल : 'देश के गद्दारों को...' के नारे लगाने के आरोप में तीन भाजपा कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार

2 मार्च 2020

कर्नाटक के मंत्री बीसी पाटिल
India News

भारत विरोधी नारों पर देखते ही गोली मारने का कानून लाने को केंद्र से करूंगा बात: कर्नाटक मंत्री

2 मार्च 2020

कमलनाथ-अमरिंदर सिंह-अशोक गहलोत
India News

कांग्रेस शासित तीन राज्यों में डीजीपी पद पर रार, राजस्थान-पंजाब में कोर्ट तक पहुंचा मामला

2 मार्च 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अनुच्छेद 370: बड़ी बेंच के पास नहीं भेजा जाएगा केस, पांच जजों की पीठ ही करेगी सुनवाई

2 मार्च 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited