Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 5734 हुई, अब तक 166 की मौत

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 5734 हुई, अब तक 166 की मौत
Increase of 540 new COVID19 cases and 17 deaths in last 24 hours; India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rise to 5734 (including 5095 active cases, 473 cured/discharged and 166 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/ooymN0Bb7U— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020
Bihar's East Champaran district to seal its border with Gopalganj district at Sattar Ghat and Dumariya Ghat, after a COVID19 positive case has been reported in Gopalganj.— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020
One more COVID19 positive case found in the state; Total positive cases in the state are 11 including 9 discharged: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo (file pic) pic.twitter.com/wDQ0hJN0Lz— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020
#MadhyaPradesh: First Coronavirus positive case reported in Dhar; 3 km area near Bhaktiyar Marg sealed: Dhar Collector Srikant Bhanoth— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020
4 more confirmed cases of COVID 19 reported in the state- 1 from a COVID19 infected family in Ranchi and the other 3 from an infected family in Bokaro; Total positive cases in the state are 13: Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020
6 more persons have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Punjab's Mohali, taking the total number of cases to 36. We are tracing the contacts of the positive cases: Deputy Commissioner Mohali, Girsh Dayalan— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020
महिला चिकित्सकों के साथ मारपीट करने वाला गिरफ्तार
दिल्ली के सफदरजंग अस्पताल के आपातकालीन विभाग में तैनात और गौतम नगर में रहने वाली दो महिला डॉक्टरों के साथ मारपीट करने वाले आरोपी को दिल्ली पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। सफदरजंग अस्पताल के रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष डॉक्टर मनीष चौधरी के मुताबिक मारपीट की यह घटना रात लगभग 9:30 बजे हुई जब दोनों फल खरीदने के लिए बाहर गई थीं। उन्होंने बताया कि इस दौरान पड़ोसी ने चीखते हुए कहा कि वह यहां कोरोना फैला रही हैं। जब महिला चिकित्सकों ने इसका विरोध किया तो पड़ोसियों ने उन पर हमला कर दिया। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की दी है।
"We were buying fruits when a man started to shout at us to maintain distance. He blamed us for spreading Coronavirus&hit us,"say the 2 female doctors posted at Emergency Dept of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital,who were allegedly assaulted by their neighbour in GautamNagar last night pic.twitter.com/IT4DRfb5or— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020
5 अप्रैल 2020