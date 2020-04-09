शहर चुनें

Coronavirus in India Live Updates News in Hindi Covid19 9th April Sixteenth day of lock down Corona pandemic

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 5734 हुई, अब तक 166 की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 09 Apr 2020 08:46 AM IST
Coronavirus in India Live Updates News in Hindi Covid19 9th April Sixteenth day of lock down Corona pandemic
भारत में कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

देश में संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन के बीच कोरोना वायरस का कहर बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। आज पंजाब के मोहाली में छह, झारखंड में चार, मध्यप्रदेश के धार में एक और छत्तीसगढ़ में एक नए मामले सामने आए हैं। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 540 नए मामले आए हैं और 17 लोगों की मौत हुई है। इसी के साथ देशभर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 5734 हो गई है। जिसमें 5095 सक्रिय हैं, 473 लोग स्वस्थ हो गए या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 166 लोगों की मौत हुई है। पढ़िए भारत में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट...
लाइव अपडेट

08:41 AM, 09-Apr-2020

देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 5734 हुई

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 540 नए मामले आए हैं और 17 लोगों की मौत हुई है। इसी के साथ देशभर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 5734 हो गई है। जिसमें 5095 सक्रिय हैं, 473 लोग स्वस्थ हो गए या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 166 लोगों की मौत हुई है।

08:30 AM, 09-Apr-2020

बिहार के गोपालगंज और पूर्वी चंपारण से सटे इलाके सील

गोपालगंज में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामला सामने आने के बाद बिहार के पूर्वी चंपारण जिले ने गोपालगंज जिले से लगते सत्तार घाट और डुमरिया घाट पर अपनी सीमा सील कर दी  है।
 
08:27 AM, 09-Apr-2020

छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना का एक नया मामला

छत्तीसगढ़ के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री टीएस सिंह देव ने बताया कि राज्य में कोरोना वायरस का एक और मामला सामने आया है। इसी के साथ राज्य में कुल पॉजिटिव मामलों की संख्या 11 हो गई है। इसमें नौ लोगों को अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है।
 
08:23 AM, 09-Apr-2020

मध्यप्रदेश के धार में कोरोना का पहला मामला

मध्यप्रदेश के धार में कोरोना का पहला मामला सामने आया है। धार के कलेक्टर श्रीकांत बनोठ ने बताया कि भक्तियार मार्ग के आसपास तीन किलोमीटर का इलाका सील कर दिया गया है।
 
08:21 AM, 09-Apr-2020

झारखंड में चार नए मामले, संक्रमितों की संख्या 13 हुई

झारखंड के स्वास्थ्य सचिव नितिन मदन कुलकर्णी ने बताया कि राज्य में कोरोना वायरस के चार और मामलों की पुष्टि हुई है। इनमें से एक रांची में कोरोना संक्रमित परिवार से है और तीन अन्य बोकारो में एक संक्रमित परिवार से हैं। राज्य में कोरोना वायरस के कुल मामलों की संख्या 13 हो गई है।
 
07:40 AM, 09-Apr-2020

पंजाब के मोहाली में छह नए मामले

मोहाली के उपायुक्त गिरश दयालन ने बताया कि यहां कोरोना पॉजिटिव के छह नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इसी के साथ पंजाब के मोहाली में कोरोना संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 36 हो गई है। पॉजिटिव मरीज के संपर्क में आने वालों का हम पता लगा रहे हैं।
 
07:27 AM, 09-Apr-2020

भारत में कोरोना: पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 540 नए मामले ,17 लोगों की मौत

महिला चिकित्सकों के साथ मारपीट करने वाला गिरफ्तार
दिल्ली के सफदरजंग अस्पताल के आपातकालीन विभाग में तैनात और गौतम नगर में रहने वाली दो महिला डॉक्टरों के साथ मारपीट करने वाले आरोपी को दिल्ली पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। सफदरजंग अस्पताल के रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष डॉक्टर मनीष चौधरी के मुताबिक मारपीट की यह घटना रात लगभग 9:30 बजे हुई जब दोनों फल खरीदने के लिए बाहर गई थीं। उन्होंने बताया कि इस दौरान पड़ोसी ने चीखते हुए कहा कि वह यहां कोरोना फैला रही हैं। जब महिला चिकित्सकों ने इसका विरोध किया तो पड़ोसियों ने उन पर हमला कर दिया। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की दी है।
 



यहां पढ़ें 08 अप्रैल (बुधवार) के सभी अपडेट्स

 

coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india
Spotlight

coronavirus : Are you also a false negative patient of Corona virus, know all about it, what is it
World

..कहीं आप भी कोरोना के ‘फॉल्स निगेटिव’ मरीज तो नहीं ?

9 अप्रैल 2020

भीलवाड़ा
Rajasthan

भीलवाड़ा मॉडल ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: कोरोना से लड़ा महायुद्ध, जिसकी देशभर में चर्चा, वुहान बनने से ऐसे रोका

9 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन
India News

कोरोना: तीन दिन में बढ़े 1400 से ज्यादा मरीज, दो दिन में 38 मौतें, देश में कुल 5274 संक्रमित

9 अप्रैल 2020

Mukesh Rawal
Television

रामायण में विभीषण बनकर लोगों के दिलों पर छा गए थे मुकेश रावल, एक हादसे ने ले ली जान

9 अप्रैल 2020

Donald Trump and Pm Modi
World

भारत के फैसले पर ट्रंप ने मोदी और भारतीयों को सराहा, कहा- इसे भुलाया नहीं जा सकता

9 अप्रैल 2020

सुपर पिंक मून की मल्टीएक्सपोजर तस्वीर
India News

साल के सबसे बड़े Super Pink Moon ने आसमान की खूबसूरती में लगाए 'चार चांद', देखिए तस्वीरें

8 अप्रैल 2020

आतंकी सज्जाद के जनाजे में शामिल हुई भीड़
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकी के जनाजे में शामिल हुए 100 से अधिक लोग, संकट में डाली सबकी जान

8 अप्रैल 2020

नोएडा की दुकान में लोगों की भीड़
Lucknow

यूपी: हॉटस्पॉट सील होने की खबर सुनते ही घरों से निकल आए लोग, बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़

8 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर का हलीम चौराहा किया गया सील
Kanpur

कानपुर: 13 इलाके रेड जोन घोषित, 12 मस्जिदें सील, तब्लीगी जमात का था आना-जाना, अब प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र

8 अप्रैल 2020

गाजियाबाद में कुछ इलाकों के सील होने की खबर सुनकर बाजार में अफरातफरी दिखी
India News

Covid 19 Bulletin: पीएम के साफ संकेत-बढ़ सकता है लॉकडाउन, पढ़े दिन भर की पांच बड़ी खबरें 

8 अप्रैल 2020

