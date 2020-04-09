Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 5734 हुई, अब तक 166 की मौत

07:27 AM, 09-Apr-2020

महिला चिकित्सकों के साथ मारपीट करने वाला गिरफ्तार

दिल्ली के सफदरजंग अस्पताल के आपातकालीन विभाग में तैनात और गौतम नगर में रहने वाली दो महिला डॉक्टरों के साथ मारपीट करने वाले आरोपी को दिल्ली पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। सफदरजंग अस्पताल के रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष डॉक्टर मनीष चौधरी के मुताबिक मारपीट की यह घटना रात लगभग 9:30 बजे हुई जब दोनों फल खरीदने के लिए बाहर गई थीं। उन्होंने बताया कि इस दौरान पड़ोसी ने चीखते हुए कहा कि वह यहां कोरोना फैला रही हैं। जब महिला चिकित्सकों ने इसका विरोध किया तो पड़ोसियों ने उन पर हमला कर दिया। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की दी है।



"We were buying fruits when a man started to shout at us to maintain distance. He blamed us for spreading Coronavirus&hit us,"say the 2 female doctors posted at Emergency Dept of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital,who were allegedly assaulted by their neighbour in GautamNagar last night pic.twitter.com/IT4DRfb5or