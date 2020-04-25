Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देश में 23452 हुई संक्रमितों की संख्या, अब तक 724 लोगों की मौत

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: देश में 23452 हुई संक्रमितों की संख्या, अब तक 724 लोगों की मौत
Delhi: People offered 'Namaz' and performed 'sahari' rituals at their homes as all mosques remain closed amid the #CoronaLockdown."If we step outdoors it can lead to the spread of Coronavirus. So,I prayed along with my family at home",Md Salim, a resident of Inderlok said.#Ramzan https://t.co/rBosgSErMU pic.twitter.com/M4AOjrO7dO— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020
Maharashtra: People stand in a queue outside Mumbai's Byculla vegetable market amid the #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/s9inUh92gt— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020
Jammu and Kashmir: Women volunteers are stitchings masks for needy at an NGO centre in Kathua. "We've prepared around 15,000 masks till now. Each woman contributes around 2 hrs of service every day,so we're able to make around 1,000 masks daily",one of volunteers said. (24.04.20) pic.twitter.com/mGuo4IjJN0— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020
Tripura Govt has removed State Health Secy&Mission Director of National Health Mission from their posts for alleged irregularities in purchasing medical kits,protective gears,medicines for fighting COVID-19. An investigation has been ordered: Ratan Lal Nath,State Minister (24.04) pic.twitter.com/Cchx7hYa11— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020
Maharashtra: Migrant labourers & destitute are undergoing skill development training at a shelter home in Nagpur."We're encouraging those who are already skilled to impart training to those who are interested in that activity", Tukaram Mundhe, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner said. pic.twitter.com/FlWIqoEV3K— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020
One All India Institute Of Medical Sciences-Raipur nursing officer has tested positive for #COVID19. He was posted in COVID Ward and was in quarantine since 14th April: AIIMS-Raipur, Chhattisgarh— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020
Relaxations not applicable in Hotspots/containment zones: Ministry of Home Affairs https://t.co/847u21F5D8— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020
गृह मंत्रालय के मुताबिक म्युनसिपल और नगर निगम सीमा के बाहर दुकानें व मार्केट कांप्लेक्स खुलेंगे।
50 फीसदी कर्मचारी ही काम पर होंगे। शॉपिंग मॉल्स बंद रहेंगे।
नगरीय सीमा के अंदर छोटी दुकानें,आवासीय कांप्लेक्स में दुकाने खुलेंगी।
मार्केट कांप्लेक्स व शॉपिंग मॉल बंद रहेंगे
1 Assistant sub-inspector of NIA who was deployed in Mumbai NIA office has tested positive for COVID-19. NIA has asked its staff who came in contact with the ASI, to self-quarantine. All prescribed protocols are being strictly followed: National Investigation Agency Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/UVNtHTsXdD— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020
