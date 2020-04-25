Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देश में 23452 हुई संक्रमितों की संख्या, अब तक 724 लोगों की मौत

06:47 AM, 25-Apr-2020

दिल्ली में रमजान के पवित्र महीने में लोग अपने घरों में ही सहरी कर रहे हैं। साथ ही मस्जिदों के बंद होने की वजह से घरों में ही नमाज भी पढ़ रहे हैं। इंद्रलोक के निवासी मोहम्मद सलीम ने कहा कि वे घर में रहकर ही प्रार्थना कर रहे हैं क्योंकि बाहर निकलने से कोरोना का खतरा बढ़ सकता है।

Delhi: People offered 'Namaz' and performed 'sahari' rituals at their homes as all mosques remain closed amid the #CoronaLockdown."If we step outdoors it can lead to the spread of Coronavirus. So,I prayed along with my family at home",Md Salim, a resident of Inderlok said.#Ramzan https://t.co/rBosgSErMU pic.twitter.com/M4AOjrO7dO