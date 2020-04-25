शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 25th April Day thirty two of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देश में 23452 हुई संक्रमितों की संख्या, अब तक 724 लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 25 Apr 2020 08:08 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 25th April Day thirty two of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh
भारत में कोरोना - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

देशभर में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, पिछले 24 घंटे में 1752 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 37 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। इसके बाद देशभर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 23,452 हो गई है, जिसमें 17,915 सक्रिय हैं, 4813 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 724 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। यहां पढ़ें देश में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

08:02 AM, 25-Apr-2020

लखनऊ की 'टुंडे कबाबी' दुकान बंद

उत्तर प्रदेश में लॉकडाउन के चलते पहली बार रमजान के मौके पर लखनऊ की जानी-मानी टुंडे कबाबी दुकान बंद है। एक स्थानीय व्यक्ति ने बताया कि हम अपनी जिंदगी से देखते आ रहे हैं ये दुकान आजतक कभी बंद नहीं हुई। खासतौर से रमजान के महीने में तो यहां रात के 1-2 बजे तक भीड़ रहती थी।
विज्ञापन
07:48 AM, 25-Apr-2020

दरियागंज सब्जी मंडी में की जा रही थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग

दिल्ली के दरियागंज सब्जी मंडी में खरीदारी करने पहुंचे लोगों के हाथ सैनिटाइज कराए जा रहे हैं और उनकी थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग भी की जा रही है। मंडी में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए रखने के लिए एक बार में 20 ही लोगों को अंदर जाने दिया जा रहा है। 
06:47 AM, 25-Apr-2020
दिल्ली में रमजान के पवित्र महीने में लोग अपने घरों में ही सहरी कर रहे हैं। साथ ही मस्जिदों के बंद होने की वजह से घरों में ही नमाज भी पढ़ रहे हैं। इंद्रलोक के निवासी मोहम्मद सलीम ने कहा कि वे घर में रहकर ही प्रार्थना कर रहे हैं क्योंकि बाहर निकलने से कोरोना का खतरा बढ़ सकता है।
 
06:25 AM, 25-Apr-2020
मुंबई के ब्यकुला सब्जी मंडी के बाहर लोग लाइन में खड़े नजर आए और पुलिस की भी चौकसी दिखाई दी।
 
06:18 AM, 25-Apr-2020
मुंबई: हमीदिया मस्जिद इलाके में भी सुबह लोग घरों में ही रहे और सड़कें खाली दिखी, यहां भी लोग भीड़भाड़ से दूरी बनाकर लॉकडाउन का पालन कर रहे हैं।


दिल्ली: जामा मस्जिद इलाके में लोग घरों से बाहर नहीं निकले और सड़कें खाली नजर आई, पवित्र रमजान महीने में लोग ने भीड़भाड़ में जाने से बचने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।
05:17 AM, 25-Apr-2020
जम्मू-कश्मीर के कठुआ में एक एनजीओ की महिला स्वयंसेवी मिलकर जरूरतमंदों के लिए मास्क बना रही हैं। एक स्वयंसेविका के मुताबिक, उन्होंने अभी तक 15,000 के करीब मास्क बनाए हैं। इसमें हर महिला रोजाना दो घंटे काम करती है जिसकी वजह से एक दिन में हजार मास्क तक बन जाते हैं।
 
05:16 AM, 25-Apr-2020
त्रिपुरा सरकार ने कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए मेडिकल किट, सुरक्षात्मक गियर, दवाइयां खरीदने में कथित अनियमितता के लिए राज्य स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा और राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन के मिशन निदेशक को उनके पदों से हटा दिया है और साथ ही जांच का आदेश भी दिया गया है: रतन लाल नाथ, राज्य मंत्री
 
03:47 AM, 25-Apr-2020
 महाराष्ट्र में नागपुर नगर पालिका के तहत प्रवासी मजदूरों को आश्रय घर में कौशल विकास प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है।
 
01:27 AM, 25-Apr-2020
छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर स्थित एम्स में एक नर्सिंग अधिकारी को कोरोना से संक्रमित पाया गया है। वे कोरोना के वार्ड में तैनात थे और 14 अप्रैल से क्वारंटीन में थे।
 
01:26 AM, 25-Apr-2020
गृह मंत्रालय ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान कुछ रियायतें देते हुए सभी राज्यों और केंद्र शाषित प्रदेशों में छोटी दुकानों को खोलने की अनुमति दी है। लेकिन हॉटस्पॉट और कंटेनमेंट जोन में कोई भी बदलाव नहीं होगा।
 


ये शर्तें रहेंगी लागू

  • गृह मंत्रालय के मुताबिक म्युनसिपल और नगर निगम सीमा के बाहर दुकानें व मार्केट कांप्लेक्स खुलेंगे। 

  • 50 फीसदी कर्मचारी ही काम पर होंगे। शॉपिंग मॉल्स बंद रहेंगे। 

  • नगरीय सीमा के अंदर छोटी दुकानें,आवासीय कांप्लेक्स में दुकाने खुलेंगी।

  • मार्केट कांप्लेक्स व शॉपिंग मॉल बंद रहेंगे

12:40 AM, 25-Apr-2020
राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा एजेंसी (एनआईए) के मुंबई दफ्तर में तैनात एक असिस्टेंट सब-इंस्पेक्टर को कोरोना से संक्रमित पाया गया है। इसके बाद एनआईए ने एएसआई के संपर्क में आने वाले अपने सभी कर्मचारियों को खुद को पृथक होने के लिए कहा है।
 
 
12:20 AM, 25-Apr-2020

भारत में कोरोना: NIA का एक सुरक्षाकर्मी और AIIMS रायपुर का नर्सिंग अधिकारी पॉजिटिव

तेलंगाना में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 983 हो गई है। इनमें से 291 मरीज या तो ठीक हो गए हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी मिल गई है। राज्य में अब तक 25 मौतें भी हुई है।



यहां पढ़ें 24 अप्रैल (शुक्रवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india कोरोना वायरस
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

shaktimaan
Television

सुरेंद्र पाल के किलविष बनने से खुश नहीं थे मुकेश खन्ना, इस वजह से मजबूरी में देना पड़ा था रोल

25 अप्रैल 2020

Esha Gupta
Bollywood

इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट पर यूजर ने किया अश्लील कमेंट, ईशा गुप्ता ने ऐसे लगाई फटकार

25 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करते लोग
India News

बड़ी राहत : देश में आज से शर्तों के साथ खुलेंगी दुकानें, मॉल और बाजार रहेंगे बंद

25 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण
Health & Fitness

कोरोना के लक्षण नजर आएं तो क्या करें, क्या इसका इलाज है? जानें 7 जरूरी सवालों के जवाब

25 अप्रैल 2020

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

Covid-19: ट्रंप के सुझाव पर कीटाणुनाशक बनाने वाली कपंनी LYSOL ने दी चेतावनी, कहा-भूल से भी न करें इंजेक्ट

25 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
Surendra Pal
Television

ऐसे मिला था सुरेंद्र पाल को 'महाभारत' में द्रोड़ाचार्य का रोल, शुरुआत में इस वजह से कर दिया था मना

24 अप्रैल 2020

बांद्रा स्टेशन पर इकट्ठा हुए प्रवासी मजदूर
India News

बांद्रा में प्रवासी मजदूरों को उकसाने  के आरोपी विनय दुबे के खाते में जमा हुए लाखों रुपये

24 अप्रैल 2020

AAROGYA SETU
Mobile Apps

Aarogya Setu: उदाहरण से समझिए कोरोना से कैसे बचाता है आरोग्य सेतु एप?

24 अप्रैल 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने दी रमजान की मुबारकबाद, कोरोना से जंग जीतने की कामना की

24 अप्रैल 2020

aishwarya, shah rukh khan
Bollywood

20 साल पहले इस फिल्म में ऐश्वर्या के भाई बने थे शाहरुख, अभिनेता ने कहा था- 'मेरे लिए सबसे ज्यादा शर्मनाक बात'

24 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

लॉकडाउन के बीच रमजान का पवित्र महीना शुरू, पीएम मोदी ने दी मुबारकबाद

कोरोना वायरस के कहर और लॉकडाउन के बीच मुसलमानों का रमजान का पवित्र महीना शनिवार से शुरू हो रहा है। रमजान शुरू होने पर पीएम मोदी समेत कई नेताओं और बॉलीबुड सितारों ने सभी को मुबारकबाद दी है।

25 अप्रैल 2020

सचिन तेंदुलकर 2:19

47 साल के हुए मास्टर-बलास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर, मां से मिला अनमोल तोहफा

24 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना 1:53

भारत चीन को लौटाएगा खराब एंटीबॉडी टेस्ट किट, सरकार का बड़ा फैसला

24 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना पॉजिटिव 2:36

जानिए आखिर क्यों कोरोना से जंग लड़ रहे डॉक्टरों के पैरों पर गिर पड़े कांग्रेस विधायक

24 अप्रैल 2020

पीएम मोदी 3:26

पीएम मोदी ने किया स्वामित्व योजना का एलान, सरपंचों से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग में ये बोले पीएम

24 अप्रैल 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है
India News

वायरल हो रहा है अंग्रेजी बोलती बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो, लोग बोले- कितने अंक देंगे थरूर

वीडियो में दादी कहती हैं, 'महात्मा गांधी विश्व के एक महान आदमी थे। वे राष्ट्रपिता थे। वह हिंदू और मुसलमान दोनों से ही प्यार करते थे।'

2 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
Martyr Ratan Lal Family
India News

शहीद रतनलाल की पत्नी को मिलेगी सब-इंस्पेक्टर की नौकरी, लेकिन पूनम का सपना है कुछ और!

2 मार्च 2020

AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohd Ismail
India News

ओवैसी की पार्टी के एक और विधायक के बिगड़े बोले, दिया विवादित बयान

2 मार्च 2020

रविवार को कोलकाता में आयोजित भाजपा की रैली
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल : 'देश के गद्दारों को...' के नारे लगाने के आरोप में तीन भाजपा कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार

2 मार्च 2020

कर्नाटक के मंत्री बीसी पाटिल
India News

भारत विरोधी नारों पर देखते ही गोली मारने का कानून लाने को केंद्र से करूंगा बात: कर्नाटक मंत्री

2 मार्च 2020

कमलनाथ-अमरिंदर सिंह-अशोक गहलोत
India News

कांग्रेस शासित तीन राज्यों में डीजीपी पद पर रार, राजस्थान-पंजाब में कोर्ट तक पहुंचा मामला

2 मार्च 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अनुच्छेद 370: बड़ी बेंच के पास नहीं भेजा जाएगा केस, पांच जजों की पीठ ही करेगी सुनवाई

2 मार्च 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited