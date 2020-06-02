शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 1st june Unlock1 Day two, Corona Pandemic, delhi Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: दिल्ली में 29 नए कंटेमेंट जोन, राजस्थान में 269 नए मामले सामने आए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 02 Jun 2020 12:44 AM IST
भारत में कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

देशभर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 1,90,535 हो गई है, जिनमें से 93,322 सक्रिय मामले हैं। देश में अब तक 91819 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं और 5,394 लोगों की मौत हुई है।
लाइव अपडेट

12:25 AM, 02-Jun-2020

असम में पिछले 24 घंटे में 124 नए मामले दर्ज किए गए

असम में पिछले 24 घंटे में 124 नए मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं। जिससे अब राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 1485 हो गई। जिसमें 284 लोग ठीक हो गए और चार मौतें भी शामिल है। सक्रिय मामलों की कुल संख्या 1194 हो गई है।
12:16 AM, 02-Jun-2020

राजस्थान: 269 नए मामले सामने आए

राज्य में सोमवार को 269 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इसके साथ ही यहां कुल सक्रिय मामलों की संख्या 9100 हो गई है। -स्वास्थ्य विभाग, राजस्थान
12:01 AM, 02-Jun-2020

दिल्ली: 29 नए कंटेंमेंट जोन
दिल्ली में 29 नए कंटेंमेंट जोन बनाए गए हैं। इसके साथ ही यहां कंटेंमेंट जोन की संख्या बढ़कर 147 हो गई है।

यहां पढ़ें 1 जून (सोमवार) के सभी अपडेट्स

 
unlock 1 unlock 1.0 unlock 1.0 guidelines unlock 1.0 guidelines in hindi
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

फाइल फोटो
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाकिस्तान की तबाही की साजिश नाकाम, एलओसी पर 13 आतंकी ढेर

1 जून 2020

अमेरिका में हिंसा
विशेष

पुलिस की गोली से मरे 7000 से अधिक अश्वेत, अमेरिका के इन तीन प्रांतों में सबसे खराब स्थिति

1 जून 2020

केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल की सोमवार को बैठक हुई
India News

मोदी कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले: 14 फसलों पर लागत से ज्यादा दाम, रेहड़ी-पटरी वालों को मिलेगा कर्ज

1 जून 2020

Bhim App
Mobile Apps

BHIM एप की सिक्योरिटी में बड़ी सेंध, 70 लाख यूजर्स का निजी डाटा हुआ लीक

1 जून 2020

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

02 जून राशिफल: इन छह राशि वालों के लिए फलदायी होगा मंगलवार का दिन, धन-नौकरी में होगा फायदा

1 जून 2020

george floyd
World

कौन था जॉर्ज फ्लॉयड जिसकी मौत के बाद अमेरिका में शुरू हुआ हिंसक प्रदर्शनों का दौर?

1 जून 2020

दिल्ली नोएडा बॉर्डर
Auto News

Unlock 1.0 में ये होंगे ड्राइविंग के नियम, इन तीन राज्यों में भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां

1 जून 2020

अमेरिका में एक अफ्रीकी मूल के अमेरिकी शख्स की पुलिस बर्बरता से मौत हो गई
World

जॉर्ज फ्लॉयड के साथ आखिरी 30 मिनट में क्या हुआ था?

1 जून 2020

भारतीय सेना की जवाबी कार्रवाई में पाकिस्तान को भारी नुकसान
Jammu

एक बार फिर सेना ने पाकिस्तान को सिखाया सबक, कई चौकियां तबाह, छह सैनिक घायल

1 जून 2020

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 01 जून से 07 तक
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (01 जून से 07 तक): सात राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा हफ्ता पर इस दिन रहें जरा बचके

1 जून 2020

Recommended Videos

केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल की हुई बैठक, जानिए क्या हैं मोदी कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले

मोदी सरकार के दूसरे कार्यकाल का पहला साल पूरे होने के बाद पहली बार पूरे केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक हुई। बैठक में लॉकडाउन के बाद देश को फिर से पटरी पर लाने के लिए उठाए गए कदमों पर चर्चा की गई।

1 जून 2020

एक जून से बदलाव 3:04

एक जून 2020 से हुए ये 8 बदलाव डालेंगे आपकी जिंदगी पर बड़ा असर

1 जून 2020

मानसून 2020 1:24

मानसून 2020: केरल में मानसून की दस्तक, बारिश के बीच राज्य के 9 जिलों में येलो अलर्ट

1 जून 2020

कोरोना 2:15

फेस मास्क या फेस शील्ड कौन है कोरोना से बचाव में ज्यादा कारगर

1 जून 2020

मोदी 1:12

फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स के खिलाफ हिंसा स्वीकार्य नहीं : प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

1 जून 2020

Most Read

बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है
India News

वायरल हो रहा है अंग्रेजी बोलती बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो, लोग बोले- कितने अंक देंगे थरूर

वीडियो में दादी कहती हैं, 'महात्मा गांधी विश्व के एक महान आदमी थे। वे राष्ट्रपिता थे। वह हिंदू और मुसलमान दोनों से ही प्यार करते थे।'

2 मार्च 2020

Martyr Ratan Lal Family
India News

शहीद रतनलाल की पत्नी को मिलेगी सब-इंस्पेक्टर की नौकरी, लेकिन पूनम का सपना है कुछ और!

2 मार्च 2020

AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohd Ismail
India News

ओवैसी की पार्टी के एक और विधायक के बिगड़े बोले, दिया विवादित बयान

2 मार्च 2020

रविवार को कोलकाता में आयोजित भाजपा की रैली
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल : 'देश के गद्दारों को...' के नारे लगाने के आरोप में तीन भाजपा कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार

2 मार्च 2020

कर्नाटक के मंत्री बीसी पाटिल
India News

भारत विरोधी नारों पर देखते ही गोली मारने का कानून लाने को केंद्र से करूंगा बात: कर्नाटक मंत्री

2 मार्च 2020

कमलनाथ-अमरिंदर सिंह-अशोक गहलोत
India News

कांग्रेस शासित तीन राज्यों में डीजीपी पद पर रार, राजस्थान-पंजाब में कोर्ट तक पहुंचा मामला

2 मार्च 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अनुच्छेद 370: बड़ी बेंच के पास नहीं भेजा जाएगा केस, पांच जजों की पीठ ही करेगी सुनवाई

2 मार्च 2020

