Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 19th April Day Twenty Six Of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देश में 14,792 संक्रमित, 488 लोगों की मौत, 2015 ठीक हुए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 19 Apr 2020 12:55 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 19th April Day Twenty Six Of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh
भारत में कोरोना - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

देशभर में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है।वहीं, केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, पिछले 24 घंटे में 957 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 36 लोगों की मौत हुई है। इसके बाद देशभर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 14,792 हो गई है। जिसमें 12,289 सक्रिय हैं, 2015 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 488 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। यहां पढ़ें देश में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स...
लाइव अपडेट

12:46 AM, 19-Apr-2020

इंदौर में एक की मौत, 9 संक्रमित

मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी के मुताबिक 17 अप्रैल (शुक्रवार) तक एमपी के इंदौर जिले में कुल 881 संक्रमित थे। शनिवार को नौ लोगों में संक्रमण की पुष्टि और एक की मौत भी हुई, इसके बाद जिले में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 890 हो गई है।
 
 
12:29 AM, 19-Apr-2020

इंदौर में शनिवार को नौ संक्रमित और एक की मौत, देश में कुल 488 लोगों की मौत

दिल्ली पुलिस के मुताबिक चांदनी महल पुलिस थाने का एक कांस्टेबल कोरोना से संक्रमित पाया गया है। वे चांदनी महल के एसएचओ का ड्राइवर है। कांस्टेबल के परिवार से क्वारंटीन में रहने के लिए कहा गया है।
 


यहां पढ़ें 18 अप्रैल (शनिवार) के सभी अपडेट्स

 
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india
