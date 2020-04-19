Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देश में 14,792 संक्रमित, 488 लोगों की मौत, 2015 ठीक हुए

12:46 AM, 19-Apr-2020

Till 17th April, 892 patients were reported #COVID19 positive in Indore of which 11 patients are from other districts & they were added to the list by mistake. So till 17th April, 881 cases should be considered in Indore: Chief Medical & Health Officer Dr. Praveen Jadia https://t.co/bC4hyEeB6N