Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देश में 14,792 संक्रमित, 488 लोगों की मौत, 2015 ठीक हुए

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: देश में 14,792 संक्रमित, 488 लोगों की मौत, 2015 ठीक हुए
Till 17th April, 892 patients were reported #COVID19 positive in Indore of which 11 patients are from other districts & they were added to the list by mistake. So till 17th April, 881 cases should be considered in Indore: Chief Medical & Health Officer Dr. Praveen Jadia https://t.co/bC4hyEeB6N— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020
A constable from Chandni Mahal police station tested positive for #COVID19. He is the driver of Chandni Mahal's Station house officer (SHO). Family members of the constable have been asked to home quarantine themselves: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020
केंद्र सरकार 20 अप्रैल से कुछ ऑनलाइन फूड डिलीवरी कंपनियों को काम करने की इजाजत दे सकती है। इसके लिए ऐसी गाइडलाइन बनाने की कोशिश हो रही है जिससे फूड डिलीवरी के दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा न हो।
18 अप्रैल 2020