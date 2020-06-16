शहर चुनें
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 16th june Unlock1 Day sixteen, Corona Pandemic, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: कर्नाटक के गांव में मिले 15 मरीज, इलाज के लिए गई टीम पर पथराव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 16 Jun 2020 01:14 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 16th june Unlock1 Day sixteen, Corona Pandemic, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala
भारत में कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : pti

खास बातें

  • देश में कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 3,32,424 हुई
  • भारत में कोरोना वायरस से अब तक 9520 लोगों की मौत
  • पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना वायरस के 11,502 मामले मिले
  • देश में 24 घंटे में कोरोना वायरस से 325 लोगों की मौत
  • दिल्ली में दोबारा नहीं लगेगा लॉकडाउन: सीएम केजरीवाल
लाइव अपडेट

01:03 AM, 16-Jun-2020

असम में 151 नए मामले

राज्य में कोरोना के 151 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। प्रदेश में अब कुल मामलों की संख्या 4,309 हो गई है। इनमें से 2,205 लोग ठीक हुए हैं, 2,093 सक्रिय मामले हैं और आठ लोगों की मोत हुई है। -हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा, मंत्री, असम
12:50 AM, 16-Jun-2020

भारत में कोरोना: कर्नाटक के गांव में मिले 15 मरीज, इलाज के लिए गई टीम पर पथराव

कर्नाटक: गांव भेजी मेडिकल टीम
टांडा गांव में 15 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे। उन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल लाने के लिए कुछ पुलिस कर्मियों के साथ एक मेडिकल टीम को वहां भेजा गया था। इस दौरान मेडिकल टीम के सदस्यों और गांव वालों के बीच बहस हो गई। बहस बढ़ने पर कुछ लोगों ने एंबुलेंस और स्वास्थ्य विभाग के वाहनों पर पथराव कर दिया। इसके बाद मौके पर और अधिक पुलिस बल भेजा गया। मैंने खुद मौके पर जाकर कुछ लोगोंं से बात की। इसके बाद अंतत: लोगों को समझाकर इलाज के लिए अस्पताल लाया गया। वहीं पथराव करने वालों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। -लाडा मार्टिन मारबानियांग, पुलिस अधीक्षक कलबुर्गी, कर्नाटक

यहां पढ़ें 15 जून (सोमवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
coronavirus corona in india covid 19 in india corona pandemic in india unlock 1.0 unlock 1.0 guidelines
