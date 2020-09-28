शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   India CoronaVirus Covid 19 Cases Today Latest News Update: Spike Of 82170 Cases And 1039 Deaths Reported In Last 24 Hours

Coronavirus Cases in India: कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 60 लाख के पार, पिछले 24 घंटे में सामने आए 82170 नए मामले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 28 Sep 2020 09:30 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो)
कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें
भारत में कोरोना वायरस के मामलों में हर दिन इजाफा हो रहा है। सोमवार को कोविड-19 के मामलों की संख्या 60 लाख को पार कर गई। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के आंकड़ों के अनुसार, पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 82,170 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। वहीं, इस दौरान 1,039 लोगों की वायरस के चलते मौत हुई है। 
आंकड़ों के अनुसार, देश में कोरोना के कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 60,74,703 हो गई है। इसके अलावा 50,16,521 लोग इस वायरस से उबर चुके हैं और अस्पताल से इलाज के बाद घर लौटे हैं। दूसरी तरफ, वायरस के चलते 95,542 लोगों की मौत हुई है। 
 
 
coronavirus coronavirus in india

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

