राहत: आज कोरोना के नए मामलों में आई कमी, बीते 24 घंटे में 36083 नए केस, मृतकों की संख्या बढ़ी

India reports 36,083 new #COVID19 cases, 37,927 recoveries, and 493 deaths in the last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.



Total cases: 3,21,92,576

Total recoveries: 3,13,76,015

Active cases: 3,85,336

Death toll: 4,31,225



Total vaccinated: 54,38,46,290 (73,50,553 in last 24 hrs) pic.twitter.com/ZiCIWuggyI