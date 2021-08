कोरोना ने बढ़ाई चिंता: एक ही दिन में बढ़े संक्रमण के 10 हजार से अधिक मामले, 440 लोगों की हुई मौत

India reports 35,178 new #COVID19 cases, 37,169 recoveries and 440 deaths in the last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.



Total cases: 3,22,85,857

Total recoveries: 3,14,85,923

Active cases: 3,67,415

Death toll: 4,32,519



Total vaccinated: 56,06,52,030 (55,05,075 in last 24 hrs) pic.twitter.com/NttrUIFE74