coronavirus amid lockdown centeral govt directs States to ensure no movement of people across cities

कोरोना वायरस: केंद्र का राज्यों को निर्देश, शहरों में लोगों की आवाजाही हो बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 29 Mar 2020 02:15 PM IST
पलायन करते मजदूर (फाइल फोटो)
पलायन करते मजदूर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
देशभर में लागू 21 दिनों के लॉकडाउन के कारण कई प्रवासी मजदूर अपने-अपने गांवों को वापस लौट रहे हैं। जिसमें से कुछ हादसों का भी शिकार हो चुके हैं। इसी बीच केंद्र सरकार ने राज्यों को निर्देश दिया है कि वे शहरों में लोगों की आवाजाही को बंद करें। सराकर ने कहा, 'प्रवासी मजदूरों की मजदूरी के समय पर भुगतान सहित उनके काम के स्थान पर सभी व्यवस्थाएं की जाएं। छात्रों/ मजदूरों को कमरा खाली करने के लिए कहने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए।'
