Corona: The country's first mRNA-based vaccine gets the green signal from the Department of Biotechnology, Phase II and III trials continue

कोरोना : देश की पहली एमआरएनए आधारित वैक्सीन को बॉयोटेक्नालॉजी विभाग की हरी झंडी, दूसरे व तीसरे चरण का परीक्षण जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी Updated Tue, 24 Aug 2021 04:00 PM IST

सार

देश में कोरोना रोधी वैक्सीन के विकास का काम जोरों से चल रहा है। बॉयोटेक्नालॉजी विभाग ने देश की पहली एमआरएनए आधारित वैक्सीन को सुरक्षित पाया है।
 
टीका लगवाती युवती
टीका लगवाती युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार

कोरोना से सुरक्षा के लिए जल्द ही एक और वैक्सीन मिल सकती है। देश की पहली एमआरएनए वैक्सीन को भी बॉयोटेक्नालॉजी विभाग ने सुरक्षित करार दिया है।


जैव प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग (डीबीटी)-बायोटेक्नोलॉजी इंडस्ट्री रिसर्च असिस्टेंस काउंसिल (बीआईआरएसी) ने देश के पहले एमआरएनए-आधारित वैक्सीन को सुरक्षित पाया है। इसे भारत के ड्रग कंट्रोलर जनरल से चरण दूसरे व तीसरे चरण के ट्रायल की मंजूरी मिल चुकी है। ये परीक्षण सफल होने के बाद अंतिम मंजूरी मिलते ही देश को एक अन्य वैक्सीन मिल जाएगी। 


Corona: The country's first mRNA-based vaccine gets the green signal from the Department of Biotechnology, Phase II and III trials continue

india news national corona mrna vaccine covid-19 department of biotechnology dcgi

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

