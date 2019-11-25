शहर चुनें

Constitution Day: Opposition parties will boycott the President Ram Nath Kovind's address

आर-पार के मूड में विपक्ष, संविधान दिवस पर राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण का करेगा बहिष्कार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 Nov 2019 11:04 PM IST
सोनिया गांधी और शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
सोनिया गांधी और शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
महाराष्ट्र में छिड़े सियासी संग्राम के बीच विरोध का सिलसिला बढ़ा ही जा रहा है। अब विपक्षी दलों ने मंगलवार 26 नवंबर को संविधान दिवस पर राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद के अभिभाषण का बहिष्कार करने का फैसला किया है। शिवसेना ने खुलकर इसका एलान भी कर दिया है।  
विपक्षी दल संसद में अंबेडकर की प्रतिमा के सामने विरोध प्रदर्शन भी करेंगे। राष्ट्रपति को संसद के संयुक्त बैठक को संबोधित करना था। 

बता दें कि सोमवार को भी विपक्षी दलों ने संसद के बाहर महाराष्ट्र के मुद्दे को लेकर प्रदर्शन किया। हालत ये रही कि 2019 में सरकार गठन के बाद पहली बार हंगामे के चलते लोकसभा की कार्यवाही भी स्थगित करनी पड़ी। 

 
