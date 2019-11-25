आर-पार के मूड में विपक्ष, संविधान दिवस पर राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण का करेगा बहिष्कार

#ConstitutionDay: Opposition parties will boycott the President Ram Nath Kovind's address at the joint sitting of Parliament tomorrow. They will also protest in front of the Ambedkar Statue in Parliament.— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019
Shiv Sena will not take part in the #ConstitutionDay program in Parliament tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/T1MYhTGCcS— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019
अभिनेता नसीरूदुद्दीन शाह और शबाना आजमी समेत देशभर की 100 जानी-मानी मुस्लिम शख्सियतों ने अयोध्या पर आए सुप्रीम के फैसले के खिलाफ पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर करने का विरोध किया है।
25 नवंबर 2019