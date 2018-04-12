शहर चुनें

'बहुत हुआ महिलाओं पर अत्याचार, अबकी बार मोदी सरकार' जुमले के विरोध में सड़क पर उतरेगी महिला कांग्रेस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 09:50 PM IST
Sushmita Dev
Sushmita Dev - फोटो : ANI
महिलाओं के खिलाफ बढ़ते यौन अपराधों के विरोध में कांग्रेस की महिला ईकाई ऑल इंडिया महिला कांग्रेस (एआईएमसी) ने केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोलने का ऐलान कर दिया है। एआईएमसी 17 अप्रैल को देशभर में विरोध प्रदर्शन करेगी।
ऑल इंडिया महिला कांग्रेस की प्रमुख सुष्मिता देव का कहना है कि, प्रधानमंत्री ने देश की महिलाओं से वादा किया था कि, 'बहुत हुआ महिलाओं पर अत्याचार, अबकी बार मोदी सरकार।' महिला संगठन ने कहा है कि, 'बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ' भी पीएम मोदी का जुमले है और वे इसकी भी पोल खोलेंगी। 
 


जम्मू के कठुआ में 8 वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ हुआ जघन्य गैंगरेप हो या उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव में विधायक पर रेप के आरोप, महिलाओं के खिलाफ यौन हिंसा की खबरें लगातार आ रही हैं। 

बुजुर्ग महिलाओं से लेकर मासूम बच्चे तक बलात्कार और हत्या की भयावह वारदातों के शिकार हो रहे हैं। साल 2016 में 16,000 से ज्यादा बच्चों का बलात्कार हुआ है जिसमें शिशु भी शामिल हैं।' राष्ट्रीय अपराध रिकॉर्ड ब्यूरो (एनसीआरबी) की साल 2016 की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 2016 में दर्ज बलात्कार के करीब 39,000 मामलों में 43 फीसदी पीड़ित बच्चे या 18 साल से कम उम्र की लड़कियां थीं। साल 2015 के मुकाबले 2016 में देश में बलात्कार की घटनाओं में 12.4 फीसदी की वृद्धि हुई है। 

पिछले दिनों क्राइम रिकॉर्ड ब्यूरो (एनसीआरबी) की तरफ से जारी किए गए आंकड़ों के अनुसार 2017 में देश में 28,947 महिलाओं के साथ बलात्कार की घटनाएं दर्ज की गई। अगर हिसाब लगाया जाए तो राज्य में हर दिन बलात्कार के 13 मामले होते हैं। जाहिर है, राज्य सरकार के लिए यह आंकड़ा हर लिहाज से शर्मनाक है। इस संख्या में मध्यप्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा 4,882 महिलाओं के साथ बलात्कार की घटना दर्ज हुई, जबकि इस मामले में उत्तर प्रदेश में 4,816 और महाराष्ट्र में 4,189 की संख्या के साथ देश में दूसरे और तीसरे राज्य के तौर पर दर्ज किए गए। 

