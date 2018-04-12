PM promised women of the country that 'Bahut hua mahilaon pe atyachaar, ab ki baar Modi Sarkaar'.All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) will hold protest across the country against this 'jumla' on April 17&will expose 'Beti bachao, beti padhao' jumla of Modi Ji: Sushmita Dev,AIMC chief pic.twitter.com/TR4mSo5D7b— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2018
उन्नाव के भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर के समर्थन में बुधवार को दिए बयान से बैरिया से भाजपा के विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह गुरुवार को पलट गए।
12 अप्रैल 2018