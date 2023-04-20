Notifications

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Congress tweeted video clip of BJP chief JP Nadda remarks in Karnataka and accused him of threatening voters

Karnataka Election: भाजपा अध्यक्ष नड्डा पर मतदाताओं को 'धमकाने' का आरोप, जयराम रमेश ने ट्वीट किया वीडियो

पीटीआई, नई दिल्ली Published by: वीरेंद्र शर्मा Updated Thu, 20 Apr 2023 02:09 AM IST
सार

कांग्रेस महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने कर्नाटक में एक चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए जेपी नड्डा का वीडियो ट्वीट किया। क्लिप को टैग करते हुए रमेश ने हिंदी में किए ट्वीट में कहा, भक्ति की भी एक सीमा होनी चाहिए। 

Congress tweeted video clip of BJP chief JP Nadda remarks in Karnataka and accused him of threatening voters
कांग्रेस महासचिव जयराम रमेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

कांग्रेस ने बुधवार को कर्नाटक में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा का एक वीडियो क्लिप ट्वीट की और उन पर मतदाताओं को धमकाने का आरोप लगाया। कांग्रेस नेताओं ने वोटरों को धमकाने को लोकतंत्र पर गहरा हमला बताया है। 


कांग्रेस महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने एक वीडियो को ट्वीट किया। वीडियो में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एक चुनावी सभा को संबोधित कर रहे है। वीडियो क्लिप को टैग करते हुए रमेश ने हिंदी में किए ट्वीट में कहा, भक्ति की भी एक सीमा होनी चाहिए नड्डा जी। आप कर्नाटक की जनता को क्यों डरा और धमका रहे हैं? कांग्रेस ने एक ट्वीट में कहा, भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने कर्नाटक के लोगों से संवैधानिक अधिकारों को वापस लेने की धमकी दी है, अगर वह भाजपा सरकार को वोट नहीं देते हैं।




कांग्रेस ने उम्मीदवारों की सूची की जारी
कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने उम्मीदवारों की अंतिम सूची जारी कर दी है। राज्य की 224 सदस्यीय विधानसभा के लिए 10 मई को मतदान होगा और परिणाम 13 मई को घोषित किए जाएंगे। कांग्रेस ने रायचूर विधानसभा सीट से मोहम्मद शालम, सिडलघट्टा से बीवी राजीव गोडवा, सीवी रमन नगर (एससी) एस आंनद कुमार, अरकलागुद से एचपी श्रीधर गोडवा और मंगलौर सिटी नार्थ से इनायत अली को उम्मीदवार बनाया है। 


कांग्रेस और भाजपा ने स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची की जारी
कर्नाटक के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धरमैया, प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष डीके शिवकुमार, अभिनेता एवं पूर्व सांसद राज बब्बर, पूर्व किक्रेटर एवं पूर्व सांसद मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन, भारतीय युवा कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष श्रीनिवास बीवी और कुछ अन्य नेताओं को भी स्टार प्रचारक बनाया गया है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) ने भी स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची जारी की। इस सूची में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, जेपी नड्डा, राजनाथ सिंह और अमित शाह समेत 40 नेताओं के नाम शामिल हैं, जो राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार करेंगे।
सिद्धारमैया ने दिए राजनीतिक संन्यास के संकेत
इस बीच पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया ने बुधवार को वरुणा सीट से नामांकन दाखिल किया। इसके साथ उन्होंने संकेत दिया कि उनके बेटे यतींद्र और पोते धवन राकेश उनके राजनीतिक उत्तराधिकारी होंगे। कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता ने कहा कि यह उनका आखिरी चुनाव है। सिद्धारमैया के छोटे बेटे यतींद्र वरुणा से मौजूदा कांग्रेस विधायक हैं। आठ बार विधायक रहे सिद्धारमैया इससे पहले वरुणा से दो बार जीते थे और 2008 में यहां से जीतने के बाद विपक्ष के नेता बने थे और फिर 2013 के विधानसभा चुनावों के बाद मुख्यमंत्री बने थे।

सिद्धारमैया ने 2018 के चुनाव में पड़ोसी चामुंडेश्वरी और बागलकोट जिले के बादामी से चुनाव लड़ा था। चामुंडेश्वरी में हार का सामना करना पड़ा था, लेकिन बादामी में जीत हासिल की थी। अब 2023 के चुनाव में वह अपने गृह निर्वाचन क्षेत्र लौट आए हैं। 


 
