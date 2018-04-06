शहर चुनें

India News

9 अप्रैल को राष्ट्रव्यापी उपवास करेगी कांग्रेस, भारतबंद के दौरान हुई हिंसा का करेगी विरोध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 06 Apr 2018 02:40 PM IST
राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी
कांग्रेस 9 अप्रैल को राष्ट्रव्यापी उपवास करेगी। इस उपवास के जरिये कांग्रेस देश में सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव की सुरक्षा और उसे बढ़ावा देने की बात कह रही है।भारतबंद के दौरान हिंसा के विरोध में यह उपवास रखा जा रहा है।
आपको बता दें कि SC-ST मामले में विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान 10 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। इस मामले में बीजेपी ने कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधा था। बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने कहा था कि जब हम पहले ही घोषणा कर चुके थे कि हम पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर करेंगे तो कांग्रेस और बाकी की विपक्षी पार्टियों ने क्यों भारतबंद का समर्थन किया।

शाह ने कहा था कि भारत बंद के दौरान हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शन में 10 लोगों की मौत के लिए विपक्ष जिम्मेदार है। हमारी सरकार आरक्षण को कभी खत्म नहीं करेगी और न ही किसी को करने देगी।


 

congress nation wide fast bharatbandh sc st

Security lack during Rahul Gandhi Rally in Karnataka assembly elections
India News

राहुल गांधी की सुरक्षा में बड़ी चूक, भीड़ से फेंकी माला सीधे गले में गिरी

कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस और भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने कमर कस ली है। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी राज्य में पार्टी प्रचार के लिए जुटे हुए हैं।

6 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
India News

जेल में ऐसे कटी सलमान की पहली रात, नींद ना आने पर की आसाराम से बात

6 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan Said to DIG of jodhpur jail, My Grandfather Was Also DIG
India News

जोधपुर जेल में DIG से बोले सलमान खान- मेरे दादा भी थे डीआईजी

6 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
India News

बेचैन होकर रात भर बैरक में टहलते रहे सलमान खान, जानिए कैसे कटी 'टाइगर' की पहली रात

6 अप्रैल 2018

BJP MPs protest against congress in parliament premises for washed out of session
India News

25 दिनों से संसद की कार्यवाही ठप होने से सरकार नाराज, BJP सांसदों ने विपक्ष के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा

6 अप्रैल 2018

TDP MP stage a protest in Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan chamber
India News

लोकसभा स्पीकर के चैंबर में जमीन पर लेटे सांसद, आंध्र प्रदेश के लिए विशेष राज्य की मांग पर अड़े

6 अप्रैल 2018

trying to tarnish my image by linking me with rss said anna hazare
India News

आंदोलन में गोडसे के रिश्तेदार के शामिल होने का आरोप, अन्ना बोले- कोर्ट में घसीटेंगे

6 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan jodhpur court black buck poaching case rajasthan bishnoi tribe
India News

सलमान खान को आज बेल मिलने की पूरी संभावनाएं, जानें बड़ी वजह

6 अप्रैल 2018

2654 crore bank scam reveals, case registered against Vadodara company
India News

2654 करोड़ के एक और बैंक घोटाले का खुलासा, वडोदरा की कंपनी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

6 अप्रैल 2018

स्मृति ईरानी
India News

ऑनलाइन न्यूज पर नजर रखेगी सरकार, सूचना प्रसारण मंत्रालय ने बनाई कमेटी

6 अप्रैल 2018

VIDEO: सलमान खान के वकील को डॉन ने दी धमकी, पुलिस में की शिकायत

काला हिरण शिकार मामले में जेल में बंद बॉलीवुड एक्टर सलमान खान का केस लड़ने वाले वकील महेश बोड़ा को अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन रवि पुजारी से धमकियां मिल रही है। वकील को सलमान खान का केस छोड़ देने की धमकी दी गई है।

6 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान 1:18

जोधपुर जेल में इस गैंग से है सलमान को जान का खतरा

6 अप्रैल 2018

पाकिस्तान 1:03

पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री का बेतुका बयान "सलमान हैं मुसलमान इसलिए मिली सजा"

6 अप्रैल 2018

train 1:30

यात्रीगण कृपया ध्यान दें, रेलवे ने तत्काल बुकिंग नियमों में किया बदलाव

6 अप्रैल 2018

jaya bacchan 0:52

सलमान खान की सजा से जया बच्चन हैं दुखी, ऐसे किया इजहार

5 अप्रैल 2018

Security lack during Rahul Gandhi Rally in Karnataka assembly elections
India News

राहुल गांधी की सुरक्षा में बड़ी चूक, भीड़ से फेंकी माला सीधे गले में गिरी

6 अप्रैल 2018

BJP MPs protest against congress in parliament premises for washed out of session
India News

25 दिनों से संसद की कार्यवाही ठप होने से सरकार नाराज, BJP सांसदों ने विपक्ष के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा

6 अप्रैल 2018

Rahul Gandhi slams shivraj singh chauhan over post of minister of state given to baba
India News

शिव 'राज' में कम्प्यूटर बाबा भी 'मंत्री', राहुल बोले- मध्य प्रदेश, कयामत से कयामत तक

5 अप्रैल 2018

कलक्ट्रेट परिसर में प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेस पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता।
Kanpur

दलितों पर लाठीचार्ज से उखड़े कांग्रेसी, CBI जांच की मांग कर BJP पर लगाए आरोप 

5 अप्रैल 2018

N Chandrababu Naidu says Seeking justice for Andhra Pradesh will putting pressure on Modi government
India News

सरकार पर दबाव डालने के लिए दिल्ली दौरे पर नायडू, बोले- न्याय के लिए मांग रहा हूं समर्थन

5 अप्रैल 2018

विपक्षी नेता
India News

वेंकैया-महाजन से मिला विपक्ष, की राष्ट्र हित के मुद्दों पर चर्चा कराए जाने की मांग

4 अप्रैल 2018

