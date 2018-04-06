Indian National Congress to observe a nation-wide fast on April 9 to 'protect and promote communal harmony across the nation' following violence in protests during #BharatBandhSCST pic.twitter.com/R3afrlXsR8— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस और भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने कमर कस ली है। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी राज्य में पार्टी प्रचार के लिए जुटे हुए हैं।
6 अप्रैल 2018