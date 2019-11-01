शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Congress taken back invitation cards printed with Deen Dayal image, old replaced with new ones

मध्यप्रदेश: स्थापना दिवस के लिए छपे निमंत्रण पत्र को कांग्रेस ने इसलिए मंगाया वापस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, होशंगाबाद Updated Fri, 01 Nov 2019 11:12 AM IST
कांग्रेस ने निमंत्रण पत्र वापस मंगवाए
कांग्रेस ने निमंत्रण पत्र वापस मंगवाए - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
एक नवंबर को मध्यप्रदेश का स्थापना दिवस है। इस मौके पर राज्य के होशंगाबाद में कुछ कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए गए हैं। इसी बीच कांग्रेस ने उन निमंत्रण पत्रों को वापस ले लिया है जिनपर दीन दयाल उपाध्याय की तस्वीर छपी है। कांग्रेस ने उनकी तस्वीर छापे जाने का विरोध किया है। पहले से वितरित पत्रों के स्थान पर नए पत्र बांटे गए।
congress government deen dayal upadhyay invitation cards
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

