India News

Centre vs Delhi: अध्यादेश के विरोध पर AAP का समर्थन करेगी कांग्रेस? केसी वेणुगोपाल ने कही यह बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गुलाम अहमद Updated Tue, 23 May 2023 01:27 AM IST
सार

वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता आनंद शर्मा ने कहा कि जब दिल्ली सेवाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आया था तो पार्टी ने इसका स्वागत किया था। आज भी हमारी वही राय है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला सही था।

केसी वेणुगोपाल
विस्तार

कांग्रेस ने दिल्ली के अधिकारियों के तबादले-नियुक्ति को लेकर केंद्र सरकार के लाए अध्यादेश के विरोध की खबरों का खंडन किया है। पार्टी महासचिव केसी वेणुगोपाल ने कहा कि अध्यादेश का विरोध करने के लिए कांग्रेस पार्टी ने अभी कोई फैसला नहीं लिया है।


वेणुगोपाल ने ट्वीट किया कि अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति के संबंध में राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र दिल्ली सरकार की शक्तियों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के खिलाफ लाए गए अध्यादेश के मुद्दे पर कांग्रेस ने कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया है। यह अपनी राज्य इकाइयों और अन्य समान विचारधारा वाले दलों से पहले परामर्श करेगी। पार्टी कानून के शासन में विश्वास करती है। साथ ही पार्टी किसी भी राजनीतिक दल के राजनीतिक विरोधियों के खिलाफ झूठ पर आधारित अनावश्यक टकराव, राजनीतिक विच-हंट और अभियानों को नजरअंदाज नहीं करती है।




इससे पहले सूत्रों के हवाले से खबर थी कि केंद्र के लाए अध्यादेश पर कांग्रेस ने आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार के पक्ष में आवाज उठाई है। उनका कहना था कि कांग्रेस संसद में अध्यादेश को कानूनी जामा पहनाने वाले बिल का विरोध करने पर विचार कर सकती है। हालांकि इस पर अंतिम फैसला वह अन्य दलों के साथ चर्चा के बाद लेगी। दिल्ली की अरविंद केजरीवाल सरकार इस मसले पर सभी गैर राजग दलों से समर्थन की अपील कर रही है। राज्यसभा में एकजुट विपक्ष के 111 सांसद हैं और इतने ही सांसद सत्तारूढ़ भाजपा और इसके सहयोगी दलों के हैं।

वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता आनंद शर्मा ने कहा कि जब दिल्ली सेवाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आया था तो पार्टी ने इसका स्वागत किया था। आज भी हमारी वही राय है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला सही था। संविधान पीठ ने दिल्ली मसले पर विस्तृत फैसला दिया था और सरकार को इसका सम्मान करना चाहिए। अध्यादेश को कानूनी जामा पहनाने के लिए लाए जाने वाले बिल के विरोध पर उन्होंने कहा कि पहले इसे आने दीजिए। राज्यसभा में विपक्ष के नेता और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष और लोकसभा में पार्टी नेता अन्य राजनीतिक दलों के नेताओं के साथ इस पर चर्चा करेंगे।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

