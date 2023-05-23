Centre vs Delhi: अध्यादेश के विरोध पर AAP का समर्थन करेगी कांग्रेस? केसी वेणुगोपाल ने कही यह बात

The Congress Party has not taken any decision on the issue of the Ordinance brought against the SC judgment on the powers of the Government of NCT of Delhi with respect to appointment of officers. It will consult its state units & other like-minded parties on the same.



वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता आनंद शर्मा ने कहा कि जब दिल्ली सेवाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आया था तो पार्टी ने इसका स्वागत किया था। आज भी हमारी वही राय है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला सही था। संविधान पीठ ने दिल्ली मसले पर विस्तृत फैसला दिया था और सरकार को इसका सम्मान करना चाहिए। अध्यादेश को कानूनी जामा पहनाने के लिए लाए जाने वाले बिल के विरोध पर उन्होंने कहा कि पहले इसे आने दीजिए। राज्यसभा में विपक्ष के नेता और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष और लोकसभा में पार्टी नेता अन्य राजनीतिक दलों के नेताओं के साथ इस पर चर्चा करेंगे। The Party…— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) May 22, 2023 इससे पहले सूत्रों के हवाले से खबर थी कि केंद्र के लाए अध्यादेश पर कांग्रेस ने आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार के पक्ष में आवाज उठाई है। उनका कहना था कि कांग्रेस संसद में अध्यादेश को कानूनी जामा पहनाने वाले बिल का विरोध करने पर विचार कर सकती है। हालांकि इस पर अंतिम फैसला वह अन्य दलों के साथ चर्चा के बाद लेगी। दिल्ली की अरविंद केजरीवाल सरकार इस मसले पर सभी गैर राजग दलों से समर्थन की अपील कर रही है। राज्यसभा में एकजुट विपक्ष के 111 सांसद हैं और इतने ही सांसद सत्तारूढ़ भाजपा और इसके सहयोगी दलों के हैं।वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता आनंद शर्मा ने कहा कि जब दिल्ली सेवाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आया था तो पार्टी ने इसका स्वागत किया था। आज भी हमारी वही राय है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला सही था। संविधान पीठ ने दिल्ली मसले पर विस्तृत फैसला दिया था और सरकार को इसका सम्मान करना चाहिए। अध्यादेश को कानूनी जामा पहनाने के लिए लाए जाने वाले बिल के विरोध पर उन्होंने कहा कि पहले इसे आने दीजिए। राज्यसभा में विपक्ष के नेता और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष और लोकसभा में पार्टी नेता अन्य राजनीतिक दलों के नेताओं के साथ इस पर चर्चा करेंगे।

