बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Congress: Moily said-Jitin Prasad was always a suspect, senior leader insisted Congress needs to undergo major surgery

कांग्रेस: मोइली बोले-जितिन प्रसाद हमेशा से संदिग्ध थे, वरिष्ठ नेता ने पार्टी में बड़ी सर्जरी पर दिया जोर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी Updated Thu, 10 Jun 2021 03:56 PM IST

सार

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता ने कांग्रेस का दामन छोड़ चुके जितिन प्रसाद को लेकर कई आरोप लगाए। इसके साथ ही मोइली ने पार्टी में सक्षम व जनाधार वाले नेताओं को दायित्व सौंपने की पैरवी की।
 
विज्ञापन
Veerappa Moily
Veerappa Moily
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

जितिन प्रसाद के कांग्रेस छोड़कर भाजपा में जाने से कांग्रेस अभी उबर नहीं सकी है। बृहस्पतिवार को वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता व पूर्व मंत्री वीरप्पा मोइली ने कहा कि कई नेताओं ने नहीं बल्कि सिर्फ जितिन प्रसाद ने पार्टी छोड़ी है। वह हमेशा से संदग्धि थे। 
विज्ञापन


मोइली ने आरोप लगाया कि जितिन प्रसाद धर्मनिरपेक्ष नहीं थे। वह जातिवादी नेता थे और यूपी में जातिवादी राजनीति करना चाहते थे। उन्हें कई पद दिए गए थे। मोइली ने कहा कि जिम्मेदारी हमेशा पार्टी की विचारधारा के प्रति समर्पित लोगों को देना चाहिए। 


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत में कोरोना टीकाकरण
India News

Coronavirus Live: उत्तर प्रदेश में मिले 642 नए मामले, सकारात्मकता दर 0.3 फीसदी

10 जून 2021

पीएम मोदी से मिलेंगी सीएम योगी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में योगी: यूपी भवन पहुंचे योगी, पीएम मोदी और शाह से हो सकती है मुलाकात, फेरबदल की अटकलें तेज

10 जून 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jabalpur

शातिर: एटीएम में पेचकस-चिमटी फंसा निकाल लेते थे नोट, बीटेक छात्रों ने 3 साल में चुराए 46 लाख रुपये

10 जून 2021

कोविड में हुई मौतों का नया रिकॉर्ड
India News

कोरोना का कहर: दैनिक मौतों ने ध्वस्त किए अबतक के सारे रिकॉर्ड, 24 घंटे में 6148 मरीजों ने गंवाई जान

10 जून 2021

आथिया शेट्टी, के एल राहुल
Bollywood

अटकलें: केएल राहुल के साथ इंग्लैंड में हैं अथिया शेट्टी, तस्वीर देख यूजर्स ने लगाई सवालों की झड़ी

10 जून 2021

जेबा बख्तियार
Bollywood

टूटे रिश्ते: चार शादियों के बाद भी अकेली रह गई 'हिना', भारत से कमाया नाम अब पाकिस्तान में रह रही

10 जून 2021

कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

वायरल: कंगना रणौत ने बोल्ड तस्वीरें साझा कर खुद को बताया 'हॉट संघी', ऑडियो क्लिप वायरल होने पर दिया जवाब

10 जून 2021

कश्मीर
Jammu

कश्मीर: अलगाववाद के सुर थमे और मस्जिदों से अमन का पैगाम, पाकिस्तानी-आतंकी संगठनों के झंडे लहराना बंद

10 जून 2021

Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain
Bollywood

इंस्टाग्राम: निखिल जैन से अलग होते ही नुसरत जहां ने डिलीट कीं शादी की तस्वीरें, अपनी शादी को बताया था अवैध

10 जून 2021

निर्भय वाधवा
Bollywood

लॉकडाउन: टीवी के 'हनुमान' निर्भय वाधवा को बेचनी पड़ी अपनी बाइक, आर्थिक तंगी से थे परेशान

10 जून 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited