कांग्रेस: मोइली बोले-जितिन प्रसाद हमेशा से संदिग्ध थे, वरिष्ठ नेता ने पार्टी में बड़ी सर्जरी पर दिया जोर

Not many leaders, only Jitin Prasada left. He was always a suspect. He isn't secular. He was casteist & wanted to perpetuate casteist politics in UP. He was given many posts. Responsibility should be given to people who are committed to party ideology: Veerappa Moily, Congress pic.twitter.com/CTmm3OAbZi— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021
