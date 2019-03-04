शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक सरकार पर फिर छाए संकट के बादल, कांग्रेस विधायक ने दिया इस्तीफा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Mon, 04 Mar 2019 11:01 AM IST
उमेश जाधव
उमेश जाधव - फोटो : ANI
कर्नाटक में एक बार फिर से सियासी संकट शुरू हो गया है। कांग्रेस के विधायक डॉक्टर उमेश जाधव ने विधानसभा स्पीकर को 4 मार्च को अपना इस्तीफा सौंप दिया है। हालांकि अभी इस्तीफा देने की वजह का पता नहीं चला है। जाधव दो बार चिंचोली सीट से विधायक चुने जा चुके हैं।
यह खबर अपडेट हो रही है।
 

congress mla karnataka crisis umesh jadhav resignation bs yeddyurappa hd kumaraswamy siddaramaiah कांग्रेस विधायक कर्नाटक संकट
