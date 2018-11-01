Due to Parliament Elections they want to come out with an ordinance. They want to create a rift b/w Hindus&Muslims. Due to the rise in petrol prices, GST and demonetisation, people are unhappy so they want to rake up this Ram Mandir issue: Roshan Baig, Congress MLA pic.twitter.com/SNWZTq6wpQ— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
ओडिशा के पुरी स्थित प्रसिद्ध जगन्नाथ मंदिर के एक पुजारी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई को एक पत्र लिखा है, जिसमें उन्होंने अपनी जीवनलीला समाप्त करने की अनुमति मांगी है।
1 नवंबर 2018