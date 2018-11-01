शहर चुनें

कांग्रेस नेता बोले- राम मंदिर भारत में नहीं तो क्या पाकिस्तान में बनेगा, मुस्लिम इसके खिलाफ नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Nov 2018 01:11 PM IST
अयोध्या में राम मंदिर के निर्माण का मुद्दा पूरे देश में गर्माया हुआ है। इस बीच कांग्रेस विधायक रोशन बेग ने बयान दिया है कि मुस्लिम राम मंदिर के निर्माण के खिलाफ नहीं हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर राम मंदिर का निर्माण भारत में नहीं होगा तो क्या पाकिस्तान में होगा? 
उन्होंने कहा कि राम मंदिर सिर्फ भारत में ही बनना चाहिए। मामला अभी अदालत में है। उन्होंने मोदी सरकार पर भी निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि वो इसपर अध्यादेश लाने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। साढ़े चार साल में उन्होंने ऐसा क्यों नहीं किया? 

कांग्रेस नेता ने आरोप लगाया कि लोकसभा चुनाव को देखते हुए भाजपा सरकार अध्यादेश लाना चाहती है। वो हिंदुओं और मुस्लिमों के बीच दरार पैदा करने चाहते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि पेट्रोल की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी, जीएसटी और नोटबंदी के कारण लोग सरकार से नाखुश हैं, इसलिए वो चुनाव में राम मंदिर का मुद्दा उठाना चाहते हैं। 
 

