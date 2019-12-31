दिल्ली: राहुल गांधी की महाराष्ट्र सरकार के कांग्रेस मंत्रियों के बीच बैठक, प्रियंका भी रहीं मौजूद

Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Rahul Gandhi's residence, where the meeting between Rahul Gandhi&party Ministers of Maharashtra govt, is underway. Senior party leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal also present. pic.twitter.com/bzzXrghRcb— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन ने राज्य विधानसभा में नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव पेश किया। उन्होंने सीएए को वापस लेने की मांग की।
31 दिसंबर 2019