Home ›   India News ›   Congress meeting at Rahul Gandhi home, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal

दिल्ली: राहुल गांधी की महाराष्ट्र सरकार के कांग्रेस मंत्रियों के बीच बैठक, प्रियंका भी रहीं मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 31 Dec 2019 10:34 AM IST
कांग्रेस नेताओं के साथ राहुल गांधी की बैठक
कांग्रेस नेताओं के साथ राहुल गांधी की बैठक - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस नेता और वायनाड सांसद राहुल गांधी के घर पर महाराष्ट्र सरकार के कांग्रेस मंत्रियों के साथ बैठक हुई। इस बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा भी पहुंचीं । कांग्रेस नेता के घर पर आयोजित इस बैठक में पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता मलिक्कार्जुन खड़गे और केसी वेणुगोपाल भी मौजूद थे। 
इस बैठक का विषय क्या था इसे लेकर अभी तक कोई आधिकारिक जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी है। माना जा रहा है कि महाराष्ट्र मंत्रिमंडल में कांग्रेस मंत्रियों की संख्या और विभागों को लेकर पार्टी के राज्यस्तरीय नेताओं ने राहुल गांधी को जानकारी दी। 

 
rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi कांग्रेस
