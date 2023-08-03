Congress: केरल कांग्रेस के नेताओं के साथ मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे की अहम बैठक; राहुल गांधी भी मौजूद

कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे, पार्टी नेता राहुल गांधी और कांग्रेस महासचिव केसी वेणुगोपाल ने दिल्ली में पार्टी मुख्यालय में केरल कांग्रेस के नेताओं के साथ बैठक की।

#WATCH | Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi & Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal hold a meeting with leaders of Kerala Congress at party HQ in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/VvzOvSEOuB