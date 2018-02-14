अपना शहर चुनें

बटला हाउस एनकाउंटर में कैसे बच निकला था आतंकी, पता लगाए पुलिस: कांग्रेस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 08:45 PM IST
इंडियन मुजाहिद्दीन (आईएम) के फरार व मोस्ट वांटेड आतंकी आरिज खान उर्फजुनैद उर्फ सलीम सर को दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने बुधवार को गिरफ्तार किया है। इस पर कांग्रेस नेता सलमान खुर्शीद ने कहा कि अब जबकि आतंकी पकड़ा गया है तो जांच कर यह पता लगाए जाए कि वह मुठभेड़ के दौरान भागने में कैसे कामयाब हुआ।

बता दें कि 19 सितंबर 2008 को दिल्ली के जामिया नगर स्थित बटला हाउस में हुई मुठभेड़ में चार अन्य लोगों के साथ खान भी मौजूद था। मुठभेड़ के दौरान वह वहां से भाग निकला था।

खुर्शीद ने कहा कि 'यह पुलिस की जिम्मेदारी है कि वह अपराधिक कृत्य में शामिल किसी भी आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करे और उसको जवाबदेह बनाए। लेकिन अब वह गिरफ्तार हो गया है तो पुलिस को यह बताना होगा कि मुठभेड़ के दौरान गिरफ्तार क्यों नहीं किया गया था और वहां से भागने में वह कैसे कामयाब हुआ।'





बता दें कि इसकी गिरफ्तारी पर सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने करीब 20 लाख रुपये का इनाम रखा हुआ था। नेपाल में रहकर भारत में आईएम व सिमी को फिर से खड़ा करना चहाता था। इसके लिए ये नेपाल से भारत आता-जाता रहता था। 
