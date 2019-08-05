शहर चुनें

अनुच्छेद 370: जनार्दन द्विवेदी ने किया पीएम मोदी का समर्थन, मिलिंद देवड़ा ने भी उलझाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Aug 2019 10:23 PM IST
कांग्रेस नेता जनार्दन द्विवेदी
कांग्रेस नेता जनार्दन द्विवेदी - फोटो : ANI
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व महासचिव जनार्दन द्विवेदी ने सोमवार को संविधान के अनुच्छेद 370 के प्रावधानों को रद्द करने के सरकार के फैसले के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का समर्थन किया। इस अनुच्छेद की वजह से जम्मू और कश्मीर को विशेष दर्जा दिया गया था। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से बात करते हुए जनार्दन द्विवेदी ने कहा, "मेरे राजनीतिक गुरु राम मनोहर लोहिया हमेशा अनुच्छेद 370 के खिलाफ थे। आज इतिहास की एक गलती को सुधार लिया गया है, भले ही देर से।" 

द्विवेदी ने यह साफ किया कि वह पार्टी की ओर से नहीं बोल रहे हैं, बल्कि यह उनकी निजी राय है। हालांकि द्विवेदी ने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर से संबंधित विधेयक के बारे कोई संदेह नहीं है कि यह कल (मंगलवार) लोकसभा में पारित हो जाएगा।
 

वहीं, कांग्रेस सांसद मिलिंद देवड़ा ने भी अपने बयान से कांग्रेस में चल रही ऊहापोह की स्थिति को सामने ला दिया। मिलिंद देवड़ा ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि दुर्भाग्य से आर्टिकल 370 के मसले को लिबरल और कट्टर की बहस में उलझाया जा रहा है। पार्टियों को अपने वैचारिक मतभेदों को किनारे कर भारत की संप्रभुता, कश्मीर शांति, युवाओं को रोजगार और कश्मीरी पंडितों के लिए न्याय के लिहाज से सोचना चाहिए।  



गौरतलब है कि केंद्र सरकार ने राष्ट्रपति के आदेश के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर राज्य में अनुच्छेद 370 को हटा दिया है। गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने सोमवार को राज्यसभा में अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाने का प्रस्ताव पेश किया। अब लद्दाख को जम्मू-कश्मीर से अलग कर दिया गया है। जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख दोनों अलग-अलग केंद्र शासित प्रदेश रहेंगे। 
article 370 janardan dwivedi pm modi narendra modi lok sabha rajya sabha parliament लोकसभा राज्यसभा kashmir news kashmir issue jammu kashmir news amit shah प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अनुच्छेद 370 अमित शाह article 370 kashmir जनार्दन द्विवेदी राम मनोहर लोहिया
