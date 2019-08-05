अनुच्छेद 370: जनार्दन द्विवेदी ने किया पीएम मोदी का समर्थन, मिलिंद देवड़ा ने भी उलझाया

Janardan Dwivedi, Congress on #Article370revoked : My political guru Ram Manohar Lohia ji was always against this Article. A mistake of history has been corrected today, albeit late. pic.twitter.com/BLI7Zf9Hzj— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019
#WATCH Janardan Dwivedi, Congress on #Article370revoked : My political guru Ram Manohar Lohia ji was always against this Article. A mistake of history has been corrected today, albeit late. I welcome this. pic.twitter.com/KqBsROImgS— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019
Very unfortunate that Article 370 is being converted into a liberal vs conservative debate.— Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) August 5, 2019
Parties should put aside ideological fixations & debate what’s best for India’s sovereignty & federalism, peace in J&K, jobs for Kashmiri youth & justice for Kashmiri Pandits.
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जम्मू-कश्मीर राज्य में अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाने के बाद भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव राम माधव ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की एक पुरानी तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया ट्विटर पर साझा किया। राम माधव ने तस्वीर के साथ संदेश भी लिखा, "वादा पूरा हुआ"।
5 अगस्त 2019