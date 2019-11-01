शहर चुनें

Congress leader DK Shivakumar has been admitted to Hospital in Bengaluru

कांग्रेस नेता डीके शिवकुमार अस्पताल में भर्ती, कई दिन रहे थे ईडी की हिरासत में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Fri, 01 Nov 2019 09:53 PM IST
डी.के. शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)
डी.के. शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता डी.के. शिवकुमार को तबीयत बिगड़ने की वजह से शुक्रवार रात को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराना पड़ा। उन्हें बंगलूरू के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक उनका ब्लड प्रेशर बढ़ा हुआ है और उनके शुगर का स्तर भी स्थिर नहीं है। 
 
