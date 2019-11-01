कांग्रेस नेता डीके शिवकुमार अस्पताल में भर्ती, कई दिन रहे थे ईडी की हिरासत में

कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता डी.के. शिवकुमार को तबीयत बिगड़ने की वजह से शुक्रवार रात को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराना पड़ा। उन्हें बंगलूरू के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक उनका ब्लड प्रेशर बढ़ा हुआ है और उनके शुगर का स्तर भी स्थिर नहीं है।

Karnataka: Congress leader DK Shivakumar has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru, on suggestion of doctors following high blood pressure and variations in his sugar level. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/kaAgyd3zdf