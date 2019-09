हाउडी मोदी पर सियासत गरम, 'अबकी बार ट्रंप सरकार' पर भड़की कांग्रेस

Mr Prime Minister, you have violated the time honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country. This is a singular disservice to the long-term strategic interests of India.

The message to the world is loud and clear that this #NewIndia will leave no stone unturned to keep our country safe and united.



Thanks to PM @narendramodi ji’s leadership, entire world today stands firmly with India in its decisive fight against the menace of terrorism. pic.twitter.com/YkfG7Yozu4