शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   congress constitutes Manifesto Implementation Committees for Rajasthan, MP, Punjab and Chhattisgarh

चुनावी घोषणा पत्र लागू करने के लिए कांग्रेस ने गठित की समितियां 

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 09:46 PM IST
कांग्रेस
कांग्रेस - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस ने अपनी सरकार वाले राज्यों में चुनावी घोषणा पत्र लागू करने के लिए समितियां घोषित की हैं। अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस समिति ने राजस्थान, मध्य प्रदेश, पंजाब और छत्तीसगढ़ में पार्टी घोषणा पत्र को सही तरह से लागू करने के लिए समिति गठित की हैं। 
विज्ञापन


इसके अलावा कांग्रेस ने मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, पुडुचेरी और राजस्थान के लिए संयोजन समितियां भी गठित की हैं। इन्हें कार्यों व योजनाओं को सुचारू रूप से लागू करने के लिए इनका गठन किया गया है। 







 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

तिरंगे को सलामी देतीं सोनिया गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस स्थापना दिवस: सोनिया गांधी ने फहराया तिरंगा, राहुल बोले- निस्वार्थ योगदान को स्वीकारते हैं

28 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

चुनावी नतीजों सहित कई मुद्दों पर मंथन के लिए कांग्रेस विशेष समूह की बैठक शुरू, पटेल और खड़गे पहुंचे

25 अक्टूबर 2019

कीर्ति आजाद
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के लिए कीर्ति आजाद का नाम तय, औपचारिक घोषणा बाकी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

गौरव गोगोई को त्रिपुरा और मणिपुर अध्यक्ष की भी कमान, आराधना बनीं यूपी विधायक दल की नेता

7 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

सुधीर के हाथ से छिन सकता है एआईसीसी का सचिव पद, हाईकमान का कड़ा संज्ञान

30 सितंबर 2019

कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रोहन गुप्ता बने ऑल इंडिया कांग्रेस कमेटी के सोशल मीडिया विभाग के अध्यक्ष

28 सितंबर 2019

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
विज्ञापन
congress congress party congress president all india congress committee aicc sonia gandhi madhya pradesh chhattisgarh rajasthan puducherry punjab
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

निर्भया केस
Delhi NCR

निर्भया ने मौत से पहले मां को कही थी ये बात, जो कहा वो आंसू लाने के लिए काफी

20 जनवरी 2020

राशिद के घर के बाहर जुटी भीड़
Varanasi

पाकिस्तान से लौटने के बाद लोगों से कम मिलने-जुलने लगा था राशिद

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: कैमरे के पीछे ऐसे दिखता है बिग बॉस का घर, देखें अंदर की आठ तस्वीरें

20 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case convict pawan gupta plea in supreme court on juvenility verdict
Delhi NCR

निर्भया गैंगरेप के दोषी की याचिका खारिज, कोर्ट ने माना 2012 में नाबालिग नहीं था पवन

20 जनवरी 2020

amazon flipkart sale
Gadgets

Amazon-Flipkart Republic Day Sale: स्मार्टफोन पर 7,000 रुपये तक की छूट, देखें लिस्ट

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
शिखर धवन चोटिल
Cricket News

खतरे में शिखर धवन का करियर, लगातार शरीर ही दे रहा धोखा, क्या खेल पाएंगे विश्व कप?

20 जनवरी 2020

परवीन बाबी, महेश भट्ट
Bollywood

महेश भट्ट के सामने आ गया था परवीन बाबी का ऐसा सच, जिसे देख वो अपनी आंखों पर यकीन नहीं कर पाए

20 जनवरी 2020

आईपीएस दंपती वृंदा शुक्ला अंकुर अग्रवाल
Delhi NCR

DCP पत्नी को रिपोर्ट करेंगे ADCP पति, नोएडा की कानून-व्यवस्था दंपती के हाथों में

20 जनवरी 2020

परवीन बाबी
Bollywood

होठों में सिगरेट, हाथों में जाम, नशीली शोखियों वालीं परवीन बाबी के इन किरदारों ने लूटे करोड़ों दिल

20 जनवरी 2020

पीएम मोदी और के. सिवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Chandrayaan 2: महीनों बाद पीएम मोदी ने खोला राज, कहा- ये बात किसी को पता नहीं थी

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

आभूषण कारोबारियों ने बेहिसाब संपत्ति बैंकों में जमा की
India News

नोटबंदी के दौरान हुआ खेल, आभूषण कारोबारियों ने जमा की थी बेहिसाब नकदी, जांच शुरू  

सूत्रों का कहना है कि नोटबंदी के दौरान कई आभूषण कारोबारियों ने बैंकों में बेहिसाब नकदी जमा की।

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
शिरडी में साईं दर्शन के लिए लगी भक्तों की भीड़
India News

साईं बाबा ‘जन्मस्थली’ विवाद पर बैकफुट पर उद्धव, आज बुलाई बैठक

20 जनवरी 2020

बम
India News

मंगलूरू हवाई अड्डे पर एक संदिग्ध ने रखा बम, पुलिस ने जारी की संदिग्ध की तस्वीर

20 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020
India News

बजट 2020 : बजट पर बोले कारोबारी, कहा- रेलवे के बजट को लेकर आम आदमी को है ज्यादा उम्मीद

20 जनवरी 2020

सीडीएस ऑफिस की तस्वीरें
India News

आईएएस अधिकारी राजीव सिंह ठाकुर, शांतनु सैन्य मामलों के विभाग में संयुक्त सचिव नियुक्त

20 जनवरी 2020

बम्बई उच्च न्यायालय
India News

सीएए-विरोधी प्रदर्शन: बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट के बाहर वकीलों ने संविधान की प्रस्तावना पढ़ी

20 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020
India News

बजट 2020 : बजट को लेकर कारोबारियों ने दी अपनी राय, बोले- सरकार हेल्थकेयर सेक्टर पर दे ज्यादा ध्यान

20 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बने जेपी नड्डा
India News

आम सहमति से भाजपा के 11वें अध्यक्ष चुने गए जगत प्रकाश नड्डा, बोले- हर घर पहुंचाएंगे कमल

20 जनवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग में लगे बैरिकेडिंग
India News

शाहीन बाग : बस आकर कह दे सरकार कि तुम हमारे हो, यहीं रहोगे

20 जनवरी 2020

मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा ( शिरोमणि अकाली दल )
India News

चुनाव निशान और सीएए-एनआरसी ने डाली भाजपा-शिअद में दरार, सीटों पर नहीं बनी बात

20 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

21 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

यहां देखिए क्या कहता है 21 जनवरी का आपका राशिफल इतना ही नहीं अब हर रोज दिन के हिसाब से जानिए अपना राशिफल।

20 जनवरी 2020

बम 1:14

मंगलूरू हवाई अड्डे पर एक संदिग्ध ने रखा बम, पुलिस ने जारी की संदिग्ध की तस्वीर

20 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 1:44

बजट 2020 : बजट पर बोले कारोबारी, कहा- रेलवे के बजट को लेकर आम आदमी को है ज्यादा उम्मीद

20 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 3:49

बजट 2020 : बजट को लेकर कारोबारियों ने दी अपनी राय, बोले- सरकार हेल्थकेयर सेक्टर पर दे ज्यादा ध्यान

20 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 2:01

1860 में एक अंग्रेज अधिकारी ने पेश किया था पहला आम बजट, जानिए देश के पहले बजट से जुड़ी बातें

20 जनवरी 2020

Related

ममता बनर्जी
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहा- एनपीआर है खतरनाक खेल, एनआरसी का पूर्व संकेत

20 जनवरी 2020

सीताराम येचुरी
India News

सीताराम येचुरी को बंगाल से राज्यसभा में भेजना चाहती है माकपा

20 जनवरी 2020

जगनमोहन रेड्डी और चंद्रबाबू नायडू (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश की तीन राजधानी बनाने का प्रस्ताव, विधानसभा के बाहर जबरदस्त विरोध-प्रदर्शन

20 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020
India News

1860 में एक अंग्रेज अधिकारी ने पेश किया था पहला आम बजट, जानिए देश के पहले बजट से जुड़ी बातें

20 जनवरी 2020

सुखोई विमान को वाटर सैल्यूट से नवाजा गया।
India News

हिंद महासागर को टाइगर शॉर्क के रूप में मिला नया पहरेदार, देखें तस्वीरें

20 जनवरी 2020

जगत प्रकाश नड्डा
India News

भाजपा के 11वें अध्यक्ष बने जगत प्रकाश नड्डा, 1980 से अबतक किस-किस ने संभाला यह पद

20 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited