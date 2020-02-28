महाराष्ट्र: छात्राओं से कंप्यूटर क्लास में छेड़छाड़ के आरोप में शिक्षक गिरफ्तार

Maharashtra: A computer teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting 15 girl students during a computer class at a govt school in Mahape area of Navi Mumbai. He has been remanded to police custody till March 2. FIR registered under sections of IPC&POCSO Act.— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020
