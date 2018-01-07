Download App
देशभर में ठंड का कहर, हरियाणा में सभी स्कूल बंद, इन राज्यों में भी बढ़ीं छुट्टियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 09:04 PM IST
Cold wave hits india and all schools remains closed in haryana 
देशभर में ठंड और कोहरे का कहर लगातार जारी है। कड़ाके की ठंड को देखते हुए कई राज्यों में स्कूलों की छुट्टियां बढ़ाने की घोषणा कर दी गई है।

हरियाणा के कई हिस्‍सों में कोहरे के कहर ने लोगों की हालत खराब कर दी है। घने कोहरे को देखते हुए सरकार ने सभी स्कूलों को 14 जनवरी तक बंद करने के आदेश दिए हैं। सरकारी के साथ ही एडेड व निजी स्कूलों को भी छुट्टियां रखने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। सरकार ने साफ कर दिया है कि सहायता प्राप्त व निजी स्कूल मनमानी करते हैं तो उन पर कार्रवाई होगी।

दूसरी तरफ उत्तराखंड के नैनीताल में सरकार ने सभी स्कूलों और आंगनबाड़ियों को 10 जनवरी तक बंद रखने के आदेश दिए हैं। जबकि उत्तर प्रदेश के एटा में भी डीएम ने आठवीं क्लास तक के सभी स्कूलों को 6 से 8 जनवरी तक बंद रखने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। आदेश न मानने वाले स्कूलों पर कार्रवाई भी होगी।
 
 
