कोयला घोटाला: झारखंड की कंपनी के एमडी बिनय प्रकाश, दो पूर्व निदेशक व सीए दोषी करार, सजा का एलान बुधवार को

Spl Judge, CBI Cases, Rouse Avenue Courts, Delhi today convicted Binay Prakash, then MD Domco Pvt Ltd, Ranchi, Vasant Diwakar Manjrekar & Paramananda Mondal, both then Directors of Domco Pvt Ltd, Sanjay Khandewal, CA, Kolkata & Domco Pvt Ltd, Ranchi (Jharkhand) in coal scam case.