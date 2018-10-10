शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   CM yogi Adityanath will be in Gorakhpur today

आज गोरखपुर में होंगे सीएम योगी, बुधवार की शाम कलश स्थापित करेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Wed, 10 Oct 2018 04:58 AM IST
CM yogi Adityanath will be in Gorakhpur today
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
गोरक्षपीठाधीश्वर और मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ बुधवार को शहर में होंगे। वह दोपहर बाद तीन बजे गोरखनाथ मंदिर आएंगे, फिर शाम पांच बजे नवरात्रि का कलश स्थापित करेंगे। नवरात्रि की शुरूआत और समाप्ति के बीच मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ कई बार गोरखपुर आएंगे। बुधवार को आएंगे तो बृहस्पतिवार को लखनऊ चले जाएंगे। गोरखनाथ मंदिर के द्वारिका तिवारी ने बताया कि 16 अक्टूबर को मुख्यमंत्री फिर गोरखपुर आएंगे और 17 को लखनऊ चले जाएंगे। 18-19 अक्टूबर को उन्हें गोरखपुर में रहना है।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

student put serious allegations on head of AMU teachers association
India News

एएमयू टीचर्स एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष पर छात्रा ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप

10 अक्टूबर 2018

MeeToo Campaign : SP and Congress asked resignation from MJ Akbar, government quite
India News

मी टू कैंपेन : कांग्रेस और सपा ने एमजे अकबर का मांगा इस्तीफा, केंद्र सरकार मौन

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Washington Post published last picture of missing Saudi Journalist
Rest of World

वाशिंगटन पोस्ट ने छापी लापता सऊदी पत्रकार की अंतिम तस्वीर

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Stress is most searched word on google
India News

गूगल पर सबसे ज्यादा सर्च किया गया 'तनाव'

10 अक्टूबर 2018

navratri 2018 never do these mistakes during navratri vrat and puja
Festivals

नवरात्रि 2018: उपवास के 9 दिनों तक भूलकर भी नहीं करनी चाहिए ये गलतियां

9 अक्टूबर 2018

8 cases of hashtag metoo campaign in India
India News

भारत में तेजी से फैल रहा 'मी टू' कैंपेन, अबतक इन बड़ी हस्तियों के नाम आए सामने

9 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
cm yogi adityanath मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ cm yogi cm in gorakhpur कलश स्थापना
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

navratri
Festivals

नवरात्रि 2018 : इस सरल मंत्र और पूजन विधि से कलश बिठाने पर मिलेगा माता का आशीर्वाद

2 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

'मी टू' अभियान सही लेकिन और भी हो सकते हैं इसके पहलू

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Know who is Ajit Doval, who is currently the most powerful bureaucrat in the country
India News

जानिए कौन हैं अजीत डोभाल, जो इस वक्त हैं देश के सबसे ताकतवर नौकरशाह

9 अक्टूबर 2018

चुनाव 2018
India News

5 राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनाव नतीजों में छिपी है 2019 की तस्वीर, मचेगा घमासान 

9 अक्टूबर 2018

अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुद्राकोष
America

आईएमएफ: नई प्रौद्योगिकी से वैश्विक स्तर पर खतरे में 18 करोड़ महिलाओं की नौकरियां

9 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Common reasons of plane accidents
India News

इन कारणों से होते हैं बड़े विमान हादसे, जा चुकी है हजारों लोगों की जान

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Dog Bear
Bizarre News

कुत्ता समझ कर पाल रहे थे घर में, सच्चाई सामने आई तो पैरों तले खिसक गई जमीन

9 अक्टूबर 2018

8 cases of hashtag metoo campaign in India
India News

भारत में तेजी से फैल रहा 'मी टू' कैंपेन, अबतक इन बड़ी हस्तियों के नाम आए सामने

9 अक्टूबर 2018

jail escape in faridabad
Delhi NCR

शूट आउट एट सिविल अस्पताल: लोग समझते रहे फिल्म शूटिंग है, हकीकत पता चली तो फैली दहशत

9 अक्टूबर 2018

गांव वालों ने किया हवाई सफर
Chandigarh

बेमिसालः नौजवान को सलाम, पायलट बना तो गांव के 22 बुजुर्गों को करा दी हवाई यात्रा, तस्वीरें

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Amazon Amazon

Most Read

from today to navratri and other important news on amar uajala .com 
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अपडेट मिलेगा अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर

कलश पूजा के साथ ही बुधवार को नवरात्र की शुरुआत हो गई। राजधानी के विभिन्न इलाकों में माताओं के दरबार सज चुके हैं। अलसुबह से मंदिरों में घंटे-घड़ियाल की गूंज से माहौल भक्तिमय हो गया है। इस बार शारदीय नवरात्र 18 अक्टूबर तक होंगे।

10 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

राफेल विवाद के बीच रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण आज फ्रांस होंगी रवाना 

10 अक्टूबर 2018

मायावती
India News

मायावती ने लोकसभा चुनाव भी अकेले लड़ने के संकेत दिए, कहा- सीटों की भीख नहीं मांगेंगे

10 अक्टूबर 2018

SP, BSP will be part of Maha coalition in Lok Sabha elections: Veerappa Moily
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव में महागठबंधन का हिस्सा होंगे सपा, बसपा: मोइली

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Postal Department will make insurance company like LIC
India News

एलआईसी की तर्ज पर बीमा कंपनी बनाएगा डाक विभाग, लोगों का विश्वास दिलाएगा कामयाबी

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Editor of Tamil magazine arrested on insult article of banwarilal purohit governor
India News

तमिलनाडु: राज्यपाल के अपमान पर तमिल पत्रिका के संपादक गिरफ्तार, कुछ घंटे बाद रिहा 

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Now entry to Aadhaar card in Allahabad High Court
India News

अब इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में आधार कार्ड से होगा प्रवेश, केंद्र सरकार से मांगा डाटा

10 अक्टूबर 2018

America will invest in the country's infrastructure
India News

देश के बुनियादी ढांचे में निवेश करेगा अमेरिका, बंदरगाह और सौर ऊर्जा सेक्टर पर नजर

10 अक्टूबर 2018

If DP Yadav was not fit for surgery then he would be sent back to jail: SC
India News

डीपी यादव सर्जरी के लिए फिट नहीं पाए गए तो वापस जेल भेज दिया जाएगा: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

10 अक्टूबर 2018

BrahMos Data leak: Neha and Pooja FB account was trapped by Nishant
India News

ब्रह्मोस डाटा लीक: नेहा और पूजा की आईडी से फंसा निशांत, इस्लामाबाद से चलाए जा रहे थे दोनों अकाउंट

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

आरोप के घेरे में डीआरडीओ के दो और वैज्ञानिक समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी हमारी नजर

यूपी एटीएस और मिलिट्री इंटेलीजेंस ने हनीट्रैप के मामले में नागपुर से डीआरडीओ के दो और वैज्ञानिकों से पूछताछ की है। बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह 10 अक्टूबर को तेलंगाना के दौरे पर रहेंगे। समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी हमारी नजर

9 अक्टूबर 2018

गुजरात 3:13

यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों के पलायन से गुजरात को कितना नुकसान

9 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 3:46

VIDEO: इस वजह से अधूरा रह गया जगजीत सिंह का पहला प्यार

9 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:25

VIDEO: राहुल गांधी ने उड़ाया पीएम मोदी का मजाक

9 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:17

#MeToo बीजेपी सांसद ने कहा- औरतें क्या परफेक्ट हैं

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

वृद्धावस्था पेंशन की योजना ठीक, लेकिन लागू करने का सिस्टम जरूरी : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

10 अक्टूबर 2018

False propaganda on WhatsApp to registration in Ayushman Yojana
India News

आयुष्मान योजना में शामिल कराने के लिए व्हाट्सएप पर झूठा प्रचार

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Kerala government gives compensation of Rs 50 lakh to former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan
India News

जासूसी केस से बरी इसरो वैज्ञानिक नारायणन को केरल सरकार ने दिया 50 लाख का मुआवजा

10 अक्टूबर 2018

राहुल गांधी
India News

राहुल गांधी को उम्मीद : आंध्र प्रदेश और ओडिशा 'तितली' चक्रवात से निपटने को तैयार

10 अक्टूबर 2018

ajit doval, NSA
India News

देश के सबसे ताकतवर नौकरशाह बने अजीत डोभाल, मोदी सरकार ने दी नई जिम्मेदारी

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Terror attacks on the smallest information given to ISI
India News

देशद्रोहियों द्वारा आईएसआई को दी गई छोटी जानकारी का भी बड़ा फायदा उठाता है पाक

10 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.