Home ›   India News ›   Clash broke out between members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha & police in West Bengal

पश्चिम बंगाल में हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ रहे भाजयुमो कार्यकर्ताओं और पुलिस के बीच टकराव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Tue, 16 Jul 2019 06:44 PM IST
भाजयुमो कार्यकर्ताओं और पुलिस के बीच टकराव
भाजयुमो कार्यकर्ताओं और पुलिस के बीच टकराव - फोटो : एएनआई
पश्चिम बंगाल के हावड़ा में डॉबसन रोड पर हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ कर रहे भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा (भाजयुमो) के सदस्यों और पुलिस के बीच टकराव हो गया। युवा मोर्चा ने पुलिस पर बिना किसी कारण के मारने का आरोप लगाया है। भाजयुमो के एक सदस्य ने कहा, 'हर मंगलवार की तरह आज भी हम हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ कर रहे थे। अचानक पुलिस आई और हमें मारना और गालियां देना शुरू कर दिया।'
west bengal bharatiya janata yuva morcha भाजयुमो bjym kolkata police clash betwee bjym and police hanuman chalisa
