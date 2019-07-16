पश्चिम बंगाल में हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ रहे भाजयुमो कार्यकर्ताओं और पुलिस के बीच टकराव

West Bengal: A clash broke out between devotes including members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) & police at Dobson Road in Howrah. A member of BJYM says, "like every Tuesday even today we were reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Suddenly the police came&started beating&abusing us." pic.twitter.com/H5QSzcVEaM— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019
गृह राज्य मंत्री नित्यानंद राय ने आज लोकसभा में कहा कि राजस्थान में 1310 शरणार्थियों को नागरिकता प्रदान की गई है।
16 जुलाई 2019