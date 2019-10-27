शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   clarified that RBI has not sold any gold or trading

आरबीआई ने मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स का खंडन कर कहा- न हम सोना बेचते, और न इसमें व्यापार करते

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 27 Oct 2019 12:32 PM IST
RBI
RBI
दिपावली पर सोने की ब्रिकी को लेकर रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (आरबीआई) ने स्पष्ट किया है कि वह न तो सोना बेचते हैं और न ही इसमें व्यापार करते हैं। बता दें कि मीडिया में कुछ ऐसी खबरें थीं जिनमें कहा जा रहा था कि आरबीआई सोने की बिक्री कर रहा है। इसके बाद आरबीआई ने यह स्पष्टीकरण दिया है। 
rbi gold reserve bank of india media reports
