भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश ने घोषणा की है कि सर्वोच्च न्यायालय राष्ट्रीय न्यायिक डाटा ग्रिड प्लेटफॉर्म के तहत आ गया है। इससे लंबित मामलों की ट्रैकिंग की सुविधा मिलेगी। सीजेआई का कहना है कि इससे पारदर्शिता और जवाबदेही आएगी। सीजेआई डीवाई चंद्रचूड़ ने कहा, "यह एक ऐतिहासिक दिन है। यह एक अनूठा प्लेटफॉर्म है जिसे एनआईसी और सुप्रीम कोर्ट की इनहाउस टीम की ओर से विकसित किया गया है। अब, एक बटन के क्लिक पर, आप मामलों की लंबित संख्या, वर्ष-वार, पंजीकृत और अपंजीकृत मामलों की कुल लंबित अवधि, कोराम-वार तय किए गए मामलों की संख्या रियलटाइम जानकारी देख सकते हैं।"
Chief Justice of India announces that the Supreme Court of India to come under the National Judicial Data Grid platform which provides tracking of pendency of cases. CJI says it will bring transparency and accountability.
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023
