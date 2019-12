नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक : संजय राउत का तंज-जिस स्कूल में आप पढ़ते हो, हम उस स्कूल के हेडमास्टर

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: We don't need any certificate on our nationalism or Hindutva. Jis school mein aap padhte ho, hum us school ke head master hain. Hamare school ke headmaster Balasaheb Thackeray the, Atal ji, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee bhi the, hum sabko mante hain. pic.twitter.com/xoQHwJ9rQT

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: I have been hearing since yesterday that those who do not support this Bill are anti-national and those who support it are nationalist https://t.co/TfDonxFexN