सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बंगाल हिंसा को लेकर कहा- यह ट्रायल कोर्ट नहीं है

SC says, it's not a trial court&can’t assume jurisdiction for whatever is happening all over the country, after an advocate mentions before it that in the name of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, public properties including trains and fire tenders have been destroyed in West Bengal pic.twitter.com/48vBEJnXEC— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
उन्नाव रेप मामले में तीस हजारी कोर्ट ने फैसला सुनाते हुए भाजपा से निष्कासित विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर को दोषी करार दिया। इस रिपोर्ट में जानिए आखिर साल 2017 से शुरू हुआ ये मामला साल 2019 तक किन-किन पड़ावों से होकर गुजरा।
17 दिसंबर 2019