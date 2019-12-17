शहर चुनें

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बंगाल हिंसा को लेकर कहा- यह ट्रायल कोर्ट नहीं है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 11:23 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : social media
नागरिकता कानून को लेकर बंगाल में हुई हिंसा पर मंगलवार को उच्चतम न्यायालय में सुनवाई हुई। जिसपर अदालत ने कहा, यह ट्रायल कोर्ट नहीं है। पूरे देश में जो कुछ भी हो रहा है उसके लिए अधिकार क्षेत्र नहीं मान सकते। एक वकील ने अदालत के सामने उल्लेख किया कि नागरिकता कानून के नाम पर सार्वजनिक संपत्तियो को नुकसान पहुंचाया जा रहा है। जिसमें ट्रेनें और दमकल की गाड़ियां भी शामिल हैं।
citizenship amendment act bengal violence supreme court
